Correction

A story about University of Northern Colorado President Andrew “Andy” Feinstein stepping down as perhaps his most important initiative, the creation of Colorado’s third medical school, becomes reality should have said Feinstein has an experienced college dean in place for the College of Osteopathic Medicine when it welcomes its first class this fall. After the initial class, the school expects an annual cohort of 150-160 students. The story should have also said the Feinstein family established an endowment with the Colorado Fourteeners Initiative (the Nicholas Feinstein Memorial Endowed Fund) to honor the memory of their son Nick, who died in a skiing accident in 2022. The family received the 2025 Special Recognition Award from the Colorado Fourteeners Initiative. To date, the Feinsteins have raised $140,000 for the endowed fund, with a dinner last summer raising about $40,000.