Lawsuit targets Gov. Polis, Colorado officials for holding juveniles after court‑ordered release

Colorado officials are facing a lawsuit alleging the state has kept minors in juvenile detention for days or months after judges ordered them released, largely because appropriate foster or community placements were not available.

Two minors involved in Colorado’s criminal justice system have sued Gov. Jared Polis and the director of the state’s Department of Human Services, alleging the state is incarcerating children despite judges ordering them to be released to the community.

The suit, filed by a coalition of civil and disability rights advocates on behalf of defendants known only as Isaac N. and Tony S., alleges the state has knowingly kept children, the majority of whom have disabilities, incarcerated in “highly restrictive” facilities for weeks or months after a juvenile court judge has determined they can be released.

A report by the Colorado Department of Human Services found that last year, the state held 693 juveniles in detention facilities for one or more days after a judge deemed them releasable. According to the lawsuit, many of those juveniles are in the custody of the state’s foster care system and remain incarcerated solely because the state hasn’t found a foster parent or home for them.

Isaac N, a 17-year-old with PTSD and ADHD being held in a state detention facility, has been charged with juvenile delinquency but has yet to be adjudicated. The suit states that a judge found Isaac to be releasable nearly two months ago, but he remains incarcerated.

The second plaintiff, 12-year-old Tony, has also been charged but not adjudicated with juvenile delinquency. According to the lawsuit, Tony has remained incarcerated despite a judge deeming him releasable six months ago. Tony is in legal custody of the Colorado Department of Human Services, which, the lawsuit alleges, has failed to secure him placement upon his release.

Like Isaac, Tony has disabilities, including autism spectrum disorder, cognitive impairments, and developmental delays.

“Youth with disabilities are among the most vulnerable in detention facilities and face some of the greatest harm when systems fail,” said Emily Harvey, of Disability Law Colorado, one of the organizations bringing the suit on behalf of Isaac and Tony. “This lawsuit underscores Colorado’s failure to provide the community-based services these children need.”

When asked for comment, the Colorado Department of Human Services told Colorado Politics: “As this is a matter of open litigation, we are unable to discuss the specifics at this time.”

The department added that the safety and security of the youth in the care of the Division of Youth Services is always a “top priority.”

The spokesperson for the Department of Human Services said the Division of Youth Services supports youth who have been accused of, or are responsible for, a crime.

The division works to provide a safe, structured environment for youth accused of dangerous crimes awaiting court hearings. Approximately 44% of juveniles admitted in the last fiscal year are accused of violent crimes, including assault, battery, and murder, the statement said.

However, Nancy Rosenbloom, the senior litigation advisor for the ACLU National Prison Project, said, “When the state locks up children after a court has said they may be released, it sends a devastating message that they are problems to be contained rather than young people deserving care, support, and a real chance to thrive.”

Rosenbloom added, “Instead of locking up releasable kids away from their families, teachers, and peers, the state must commit to programs and services that nurture young people and give every child the opportunity to succeed.”

The spokesperson for the Department of Human Services stressed that youth are detained only after being arrested for a purported crime and when a required screening indicates they pose a safety risk to the community, or when the court has determined they may not appear at their court date.

“By law, youth accused of committing a crime remain in detention under court order and are released only when the necessary court-mandated placements or services, such as treatment, GPS monitoring, or residential placement, are available to manage those risks,” the DHS spokesperson said. “The youth stays under (the Division of Youth Services) care until at least all court-ordered requirements are fulfilled and the court authorizes their release.”

The state official stressed that Colorado has taken great steps to build capacity and expand placement and treatment options to support dangerous youth after detention.

House Bill 24-1038, enacted in 2024, addresses children and youth with high-acuity, complex behavioral health needs by establishing a new system of care, expanding residential services, and increasing access to treatment foster care. The bill allocated over $12 million to strengthen services, support county departments of human services’ needs, and reduce reliance on emergency rooms and other stop-gap settings for the placement of youth.

House Bill 23-1307, enacted in 2023, creates opportunities to remove barriers for youth in need of a stepdown placement from detention to access out-of-home providers. These funds are used to reimburse counties for expenditures on enhanced services necessary to admit youth and to directly contract with two providers to serve this population.

Gov. Jared Polis’ office said it cannot comment on pending litigation at this time.