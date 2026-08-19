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Steve Schuck on the ‘magic’ of school choice | The OpEdge Podcast

By and 08/19/2026 | updated 51 minutes ago
Steve Schuck joins The OpEdge

Parents Challenge co-founder and longtime school choice advocate Steve Schuck joins The OpEdge to discuss expanding educational opportunities and ensuring parents are in charge of their kids’ education.

Schuck tells investigative columnist and host Jimmy Sengenberger why he believes Colorado should fund students rather than systems, how Parents Challenge helps families find the right fit and why a new federal education tax credit could be a “game changer” for school choice.

Watch here!

To keep up to date on the latest episodes The OpEdge — hosted regularly by Sengenberger and Gazette and Colorado Politics Deputy Opinion Editor Antonio Olivero — subscribe now on YouTube or your favorite audio podcast app:

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