Colorado voters to decide proposed ban on gender-affirming surgeries for minors in November

A newly qualified ballot measure would ask Colorado voters to decide whether to prohibit gender-affirming surgeries for minors and bar public funding or insurance coverage for procedures that alter biological sex characteristics.

The measure would bar health care professionals from performing gender reassingment surgeries on minors and prohibit the state from using state or federal funds and insurance coverage to pay for medical procedures “altering biological sex characteristics.”

It is backed by anti-transgender activist Erin Lee, who is behind another measure that recently qualified for the ballot that would prohibit transgender girls from competing in girls’ sports.

“Colorado sets age limits for voting, drinking, and smoking because we recognize that children are not ready to make life-altering decisions,” said Lori Gimelshteyn of the Colorado Parent Advocacy Network. “When it comes to irreversible medical procedures on healthy bodies, children deserve the same protection. Initiative 110 ensures these decisions are delayed until adulthood.”

Rocky Mountain Equality, an LGBT advocacy organization based in Boulder, called the measure an attempt by outside interests to tell Colorado parents how to raise their children.

“In the coming months, we are going to hear intentional lies from anti-trans extremists about this ballot measure,” said the organization’s director, Bruce Parker. “They aren’t being honest about their agenda to erode privacy and access to credible medical care, they don’t agree with. Their next targets are care for trans adults and abortion services if we let them get away with this.”

Besides voting on gender-affirming care, Colorado voters will aloo decide whether transgender students can join girls’ sports.

A ballot initiative that would require student athletes to only join sports teams that correspond to their biological sex has qualified for the November ballot, the latest development in the culture war being waged in school districts, in the courts and at the state Capitol in Colorado.

At its core, Initiative No. 109 restricts participation in K-12 and collegiate school sports based on a student’s biological sex and requires schools and athletic associations to designate teams and sports as girls, boys or coed. It creates an exception that allows a female student to participate on a male team if no female team is available.

Rocky Mountain Equality called this ballot measure an attack on Colorado families, while supporters such as Christian Home Educators of Colorado say allowing transgender athletes to participate in girls’ sports is a mockery of federal laws meant to protect women.