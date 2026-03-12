Application process opens to be appointed to Colorado Springs City Council seat

Colorado Springs opened the application process Thursday morning to fill a vacant seat on the City Council.

The seat representing District 2 opened on Tuesday after Councilmember Tom Bailey resigned rather than head to a special recall election. Residents in the northern district of the city had gathered enough signatures to force a vote on Bailey’s recall.

Bailey was 11 months into a four-year term on the council when he stepped down. The appointed councilmember would serve until the next municipal elections in April 2027.

The city will accept online applications for the open seat through March 26. Eligible applicants must be at least 25 years old, have lived in Colorado Springs for at least one year and currently reside in District 2.

The questionnaire available through the city website, https://coloradosprings.gov/, asks candidates to explain the most important issues facing District 2; how they would approach serving on the Colorado Springs Utilities Board of Directors, which is made up of councilmembers; and their thoughts on city growth, public safety and parks funding.

According to the posted timeline, the top candidates will be contacted for interviews around April 1. A special council meeting will be held shortly after, where councilmembers will vote for their preferred candidate. The chosen applicant is scheduled to take office on April 13.

Bailey said Tuesday that he hoped his former colleagues would appoint someone who shared some of his priorities to fill his council seat.