Fort Carson-based soldier killed in Iranian attack

A Fort Carson-based soldier is among the U.S. service members killed in an attack by Iran during Operation Epic Fury, according to a Department of Defense news release.

Sgt. Benjamin N. Pennington, 26, died Sunday of injuries sustained during an enemy attack on March 1 at Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia, the release stated. The Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced it had hit the air base with missiles and drones, and later satellite imagery showed a mile-long smoke plume rising from the site, The New York Times reported.

“On behalf of U.S. Space Command, it is with a heavy heart that we render a final salute to U.S. Army Sgt. Benjamin Pennington, 1st Space Battalion, 1st Space Brigade, Fort Carson, Colorado, in honor of his service to the nation,” Gen. Stephen Whiting, Commander of U.S. Space Command, said in a statement.

“We mourn a life cut short and extend our heartfelt gratitude and sympathies to the family, friends, and community of Sgt. Pennington as we honor his ultimate sacrifice.”

A native of Glendale, Ky., Pennington joined the 1st Space Battalion, 1st Space Brigade at Fort Carson in June. He enlisted in the Army in 2017 as a supply unit specialist. He is expected to be posthumously promoted to staff sergeant, the Army said.

During his time in the service, he earned the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal and Korea Defense Service Medal, among others.

Pennington is the eighth U.S. service member killed in action during Operation Epic Fury, according to U.S. Central Command. Six soldiers were killed during a strike in Kuwait on a civilian port, the Associated Press reported. A National Guardsman, Maj. Sorffly, from New York died on Friday from a non-combat related incident, according to the DOD.

“(Sgt. Pennington) gave the ultimate sacrifice for the country that he loved,” said Lt. Gen. Sean A. Gainey, commanding general of U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command. “That makes him nothing less than a hero, and he will always be remembered that way.”

The 1st Space Brigade is focused on missile warning in a conflict area, GPS and satellite communications, according to its website.

Gov. Jared Polis on Monday ordered flags to fly at half-staff in honor of Pennington on the day of his services, which have not been announced.

Colorado Springs Mayor Yemi Mobolade issued the following statement:

“Our Colorado Springs community grieves deeply alongside the family and loved ones of Sgt. Benjamin N. Pennington, who was stationed at Fort Carson. Sgt. Pennington’s life was marked by courage, service, and a willingness to stand in the gap for others. Like so many who wear the uniform of our nation, he answered the call to serve with quiet strength and sacrifice. For that, we are profoundly grateful.”