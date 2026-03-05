Aurora high school students learn about courts, crime and victims’ rights in new DA-led academy

Nearly 160 Aurora high school students got a behind-the-scenes look at Colorado’s criminal justice system this semester through a new academy created by Aurora Public Schools and the 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

In its first semester, the two-day academy brought high school students from across Aurora together to learn about the judicial system directly from prosecutors.

Students received instruction on how the justice system handles cases involving domestic violence, human trafficking, cybercrime, gangs, drug offenses, organized crime, misdemeanors and traffic violations, according to the release. Prosecutors also shared real-world scenarios to help students identify warning signs and understand how criminal activity is recognized.

District attorney officials said the goal of the academy was to help young people understand the law, victims’ rights and the long-term impacts of criminal behavior. It also serves as a way for criminal justice officials to connect with youth in the community, Senior Chief Deputy District Attorney Michael Mauro said.

“This outreach effort is all about education, not fear,” District Attorney Amy Padden said in the news release. “We want students to understand how the justice system functions, how decisions are made, and how their choices today can shape their futures.”

In the past, most law-related educational programs targeted adults, and Mauro hopes the 18th Judicial District’s program will help engage youth in those conversations as well, he said.

“We wanted to think outside the box and develop a class specifically designed for young people,” Mauro said in the release. “To our knowledge, this is the first district attorney’s office in Colorado to create a structured curriculum aimed at educating the next generation of adults about how the criminal justice system truly works.”

There are plans to expand the academy to other school districts throughout Arapahoe County next fall.

School districts interested in learning about future seminar opportunities are encouraged to contact the judicial district’s spokesperson, Eric Ross, at eross@arapahoegov.com.