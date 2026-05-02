Colorado Politics Calendar May 4-10

CoPo’s weekly political calendar will help you find political and public-policy events throughout Colorado. It includes candidate and issue campaign events, public policy meetings, court hearings, state and local party conventions, assemblies, debates, rallies, parades, speaking engagements, traveling dignitary appearances, water meetings, book signings, county commission hearings, city council meetings and more. As a subscriber, you can submit your own events for publication to calendar@coloradopolitics.com for free publication on this page. Please include who, what, when, where and why for each event.

(Party designations: R-Republican, D-Democrat, L-Libertarian, G-Green, S-Socialist, U-Unity, F-Forward.)

MONDAY, MAY. 4

(R) Jefferson County Republican Party: Men’s Luncheon , 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 389 S. Wadsworth Blvd., Lakewood

, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 389 S. Wadsworth Blvd., Lakewood Colorado General Assembly: Senate Transportation & Energy , 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 352, Denver

, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 352, Denver (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Growth & Development Committee , 6-7 p.m., visit denverdsa.org/events for Zoom link

, 6-7 p.m., visit denverdsa.org/events for Zoom link (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Housing & Justice Meeting, 7-8 p.m., visit denverdsa.org/events for Zoom link

TUESDAY, MAY. 5

(S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Palantir Out of Denver Working Group , 6-7:30 p.m., visit denverdsa.org/events for Zoom link

, 6-7:30 p.m., visit denverdsa.org/events for Zoom link (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: HD 23 Meeting , 6-8 p.m., contact 303-277-1113 for more information

, 6-8 p.m., contact 303-277-1113 for more information (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: 1st Tuesday Action Group , 6-8 p.m., 1911 S. Havana St., Aurora

, 6-8 p.m., 1911 S. Havana St., Aurora (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 6 Meeting , 6:30-8 p.m., 690 Colorado Blvd., Denver

, 6:30-8 p.m., 690 Colorado Blvd., Denver (D) Denver Democratic Party: Young Dems Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., 1139 20th St., Denver

WEDNESDAY, MAY. 6

(D) Grand County Democratic Party: Happy Hour Blues , 4-6 p.m., 491 E. Agate Ave., Granby

, 4-6 p.m., 491 E. Agate Ave., Granby (R) Douglas County Republican Party: Parker Conservatives , 5-8 p.m., 11020 S. Pikes Peak DR., #50, Parker

, 5-8 p.m., 11020 S. Pikes Peak DR., #50, Parker (D) Huerfano County Democratic Party: Monthly Meeting , 6-7 p.m., 220 Russell St., Walsenburg

, 6-7 p.m., 220 Russell St., Walsenburg (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: SocFem/Trans Rights/Childwatch Joint Meeting , 6-7 p.m., visit denverdsa.org/events for Zoom link

, 6-7 p.m., visit denverdsa.org/events for Zoom link (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: Evergreen Area Republican Club , 6-8:30 p.m., 1802 Bergen Pkwy., Evergreen

, 6-8:30 p.m., 1802 Bergen Pkwy., Evergreen (D) Boulder County Democratic Party: Longmont Area Dems Meeting , 6:30-8 p.m., contact longmontareadems@gmail.com for more information

, 6:30-8 p.m., contact longmontareadems@gmail.com for more information (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: County Executive Meeting , 6:30-8 p.m., contact barb@arapahoedems.org for more information

, 6:30-8 p.m., contact barb@arapahoedems.org for more information (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Electoral Committee Meeting , 7-8 p.m., visit denverdsa.org/events for Zoom link

, 7-8 p.m., visit denverdsa.org/events for Zoom link (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Tech Committee, 7-8 p.m., visit denverdsa.org/events for Zoom link

THURSDAY, MAY. 7

(S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Pol-Ed Article Reading , 6-8 p.m., 2019 E. 17th Ave., Denver

, 6-8 p.m., 2019 E. 17th Ave., Denver (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 3 & 9 Candidate Forum , 6-8:30 p.m., 2999 S. Colorado Blvd., Denver

, 6-8:30 p.m., 2999 S. Colorado Blvd., Denver (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: HD 24 Meeting , 6:30-7:30 p.m., visit jeffcodems.org/calendar for more information

, 6:30-7:30 p.m., visit jeffcodems.org/calendar for more information (R) Denver Republican Party: HD 5 Meeting , 6:30-8:30 p.m., 2376 15th St., Denver

, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 2376 15th St., Denver (D) Denver Democratic Party: Candidate Forum #4 , 6:30-8:30 p.m., 2999 S. Colorado Blvd., Denver

, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 2999 S. Colorado Blvd., Denver (D) Alamosa County Democratic Party: Meeting , 7-8 p.m., Hwy. 17 S., Alamosa

, 7-8 p.m., Hwy. 17 S., Alamosa (R) CU Republicans: Meeting , 7-8 p.m., contact coloradocr@gmail.com for more information

, 7-8 p.m., contact coloradocr@gmail.com for more information (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Zionism 101-Socialist Night School , 7-8:30 p.m., visit denverdsa.org/events for Zoom link

, 7-8:30 p.m., visit denverdsa.org/events for Zoom link (D) Denver Democratic Party: Environment & Climate Crisis , 7-9 p.m., visit https://www.coloradodems.org/events for Zoom link

, 7-9 p.m., visit https://www.coloradodems.org/events for Zoom link (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Steering Committee, 7:30-9 p.m., visit denverdsa.org/events for Zoom link

FRIDAY, MAY 8

(D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: Aurora/Heather Gardens Individual Group Meeting , 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 2888 S. Heather Gardens Way, Aurora

, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 2888 S. Heather Gardens Way, Aurora (R) Republicans @ Denver Athletic Club: Meeting , 12-1 p.m., 1325 Glenarm Pl., Denver

, 12-1 p.m., 1325 Glenarm Pl., Denver (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: JeffCo EIC Zoom Meeting, 6:30-7:30 p.m., contact makeadifferenceinco@gmail.com for more information

SATURDAY, MAY 9

(D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: Aurora Democratic Breakfast Forum , 8:30-10:30 a.m., 15350 E. Illiff Ave., Aurora

, 8:30-10:30 a.m., 15350 E. Illiff Ave., Aurora (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: Second Saturday Breakfast , 9-10:30 a.m., visit jeffcodems.org/calendar for Zoom link

, 9-10:30 a.m., visit jeffcodems.org/calendar for Zoom link (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 1 Meeting , 9:30-10:30 a.m., 5220 W. Warren Ave., Denver

, 9:30-10:30 a.m., 5220 W. Warren Ave., Denver (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: JeffCo Republican Women Meeting , 9:30-11 a.m., contact jeffcorepublicanwomen@gmail.com for more information

, 9:30-11 a.m., contact jeffcorepublicanwomen@gmail.com for more information (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Labor Committee , 10 a.m.-12 p.m., visit denverdsa.org/events for Zoom link

, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., visit denverdsa.org/events for Zoom link (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 3 Meeting , 10:30-11:30 a.m., 901 Englewood Pkwy., Englewood

, 10:30-11:30 a.m., 901 Englewood Pkwy., Englewood (F) Colorado Forward Party: Federal and Statewide Candidates Meet & Greet , 12-1:30 p.m., 200 E. Highlands Ranch Pkwy., Highlands Ranch

, 12-1:30 p.m., 200 E. Highlands Ranch Pkwy., Highlands Ranch (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: General Meeting, 12-2 p.m., 809 S. Washington St., Denver

SUNDAY, MAY 10