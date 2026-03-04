Almost 40 apply for board to oversee revitalization of Colfax Avenue

Aurora officials received almost 40 applications for the Aurora Downtown Development Authority Board that will oversee the revitalization of Colfax Avenue.

The application period ended Saturday, and an Aurora spokesperson said 38 people applied.

Of the 38 applicants, 32 met the criteria to serve and the other six were ineligible, the spokesperson said.

To be eligible, applicants must live, own property, own a business or work within the district boundary, which is along Colfax between Yosemite and Peoria streets and east 16th and east 14th avenues, according to the city’s boards and commissions webpage.

In November, Aurora voters overwhelmingly approved the creation of a DDA, which is a governmental entity separate from the city and defined by state statute, to oversee the revitalization of Colfax Avenue between Yosemite and Peoria streets. It will be led by a council-appointed board.

Aurora City Council members decided in a December meeting that the board will include seven members, including one councilmember. They are allowed to select up to 11 for a DDA board, and city staff recommended leaving space for additional members as plans develop.

Board members will be tasked with overseeing projects and investments under the DDA and ensuring community members and businesses are involved, and that their needs are met throughout the process, the city’s website says.

Core improvement areas for the DDA, as outlined in the Colfax Community Vision and Action Plan, are public safety, business support, housing stability, cleanliness and maintenance, arts and culture and public space.

Later this month, a nomination committee will interview the applicants and review letters of support.

Mayor Mike Coffman will then present six nominees to the council for consideration, and the council will vote on the nominees at a public hearing in April, according to the city’s website.

The council will also appoint one councilmember.

Once board members are confirmed, the board will start holding meetings, which will also be open to the public.

More information about the board is available on the city’s website.