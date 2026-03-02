Colorado House passes ‘kidfluencer’ bill requiring trusts, removal rights for children

A bill that seeks to provide “kidfluencers” compensation for their work on their parents’ social media accounts passed the Colorado House on Monday, with both Democrats and Republicans voting in favor of the legislation.

House Bill 1058, sponsored by Reps. Meghan Lukens, D-Steamboat Springs, and Scott Slaugh, R-Johnstown, has three main provisions: First, it requires a parent or guardian who features a child in 30% or more of their content and receives at least $15,000 annually in compensation from that content to deposit some of that money into a trust for their child.

A second provision allows adults who are prominently featured in their parent or guardian’s online content as a child to request that content be removed from the platform. If the content creator does not remove the photo or video within 30 days, the bill establishes a private right of action for the child and requires the online platform to remove it.

Finally, the bill prohibits a parent or guardian from intentionally distributing online content of a minor with the intent of eliciting a sexual response or sexual gratification from the viewer.

Similar laws have been passed in Illinois, California, Minnesota, and Utah, as lawmakers have become increasingly aware of “kidfluencers” allegedly being exploited by their parents and not compensated for their work.

The bill was heard by the House Judiciary Committee in January, where it passed unanimously. It received a 56-9 final vote on the House Floor, with all “no” votes coming from Republicans. The bill will next be heard in the Senate, where Sen. Matt Ball, D-Denver, is the sponsor.