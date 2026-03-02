NEWSLETTERS
SUBSCRIBE
Colorado Politics

Print Edition

Log in
My Account
Log in
Subscribe
My Account
Log in

Colorado House passes ‘kidfluencer’ bill requiring trusts, removal rights for children

By 03/02/2026 | updated 1 day ago
FILE - The icon for the TikTok video sharing app is seen on a smartphone in Marple Township, Pa., Feb. 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)

A bill that seeks to provide “kidfluencers” compensation for their work on their parents’ social media accounts passed the Colorado House on Monday, with both Democrats and Republicans voting in favor of the legislation.

House Bill 1058, sponsored by Reps. Meghan Lukens, D-Steamboat Springs, and Scott Slaugh, R-Johnstown, has three main provisions: First, it requires a parent or guardian who features a child in 30% or more of their content and receives at least $15,000 annually in compensation from that content to deposit some of that money into a trust for their child.

A second provision allows adults who are prominently featured in their parent or guardian’s online content as a child to request that content be removed from the platform. If the content creator does not remove the photo or video within 30 days, the bill establishes a private right of action for the child and requires the online platform to remove it.

Finally, the bill prohibits a parent or guardian from intentionally distributing online content of a minor with the intent of eliciting a sexual response or sexual gratification from the viewer.

Similar laws have been passed in Illinois, California, Minnesota, and Utah, as lawmakers have become increasingly aware of “kidfluencers” allegedly being exploited by their parents and not compensated for their work.

The bill was heard by the House Judiciary Committee in January, where it passed unanimously. It received a 56-9 final vote on the House Floor, with all “no” votes coming from Republicans. The bill will next be heard in the Senate, where Sen. Matt Ball, D-Denver, is the sponsor.

Avatar photo
Marissa Ventrelli

Reporter

PREV

PREVIOUS

10th Circuit judge creates vacancy, district court gets new chief judge | COURT CRAWL

Welcome to Court Crawl, Colorado Politics’ roundup of news from the third branch of government. A longtime member of the Denver-based federal appeals court will give the president a vacancy to fill, plus Colorado’s federal trial court will see a change in its leadership this week. Colorado Supreme Court update •  At some point today, the […]

NEXT

NEXT UP

Colorado Senate swears in Adrienne Benavidez after district vacancy win

Sen. Adrienne Benavidez, a Democrat from Adams County, was sworn in Monday to the Colorado Senate, just four days after winning a vacancy election in District 21. She was sworn in by Colorado Court of Appeals Justice Lino S. Lipinsky de Orlov. Usually, that role is handled by a member of the Colorado Supreme Court, […]
Welcome Back.

Streak: 9 days i

Stories you've missed since your last login:

Stories you've saved for later:

Recommended stories based on your interests:

Edit my interests