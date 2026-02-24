Is passenger rail ever coming to Colorado Springs? District to hold meeting

A Front Range passenger rail system has been a long-term goal for public transit proponents, and a Colorado Springs connection is still in the offing.

On Thursday, representatives from the Front Range Passenger Rail District are meeting with the public to share updates and field questions. The event runs from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center.

District representatives will be talking about the current plan for passenger rail, including where the project is now and future steps. The event will also give attendees time to ask questions.

The connected vision for decades has been a passenger rail line through all major Front Range communities from Pueblo to Fort Collins in the Interstate 25 corridor. The district was created in 2021 by the Colorado legislature to coordinate funding and implementation.

While a 2026 ballot measure for tax funding might be in the cards, the district has not yet made a decision.

Last year, district officials told the Colorado Springs City Council that the first movement on rail development would likely be a proof-of-concept line between Denver and Fort Collins, hopefully getting off the ground by 2029.

The most recent concept for a Springs-to-Denver connection would include a station near America the Beautiful Park. Trains would leave 10 times a day, and a trip to downtown Denver — including a few stops in between — would take about an hour and 45 minutes.

For more information about the meeting and to register, visit the district’s website.