Greeley police chief hit bicyclist in crash, police say

The chief of the Greeley Police Department allegedly struck a teen bicyclist while driving an off-duty car.

Adam Turk struck a 15-year-old boy with an unmarked Chevrolet Tahoe on West 26th Street and 53rd Avenue in Greeley around 2:30 p.m. Sunday, according to a Tuesday news release from the Colorado State Patrol, the lead investigative agency on the case.

Preliminary investigations found that Turk was traveling west on West 26th Street, just west of 53rd Avenue, while the cyclist was riding north on a trail at Josephine Jones Park, approaching West 26th Avenue.

“The bicycle traveled across the eastbound lane and into the westbound lane of West 26th Street, failing to yield to traffic, when the unmarked patrol vehicle collided with the right side of the bicycle,” CSP said in the release.

The boy was transported to a nearby hospital with injuries “and has since been released.” The cause of the crash is still under investigation and Turk has not been charged with any crimes.

Turk joined the Greeley Police Department in 1999 and became the chief in 2021.