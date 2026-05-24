Tapped: Castle Pines upgrading water treatment capacity for future need

Tapped: The Denver metro region sits at the center of one of the American West’s most complex and consequential water challenges. This series examines the interconnected systems that determine how the region secures, stores, and conserves its water while navigating the competing demands of fast‑growing urban communities and the increasingly unpredictable mountain snowpack that underpins the entire system.

Water service in Castle Pines is divided geographically by Interstate 25, with residents on each side of the highway served by different providers.

Residents and businesses located east of I‑25 receive water services from Parker Water & Sanitation District and those west of I‑25 are served by the Castle Pines North Metropolitan District (CPNMD).

Castle Pines North Metropolitan District relies on two seasonal sources. In the summer, the water district supplies residents through Denver Basin aquifers. The water is stored in the Chatfield Reservoir, where the district owns 1,006 acre-feet of storage capacity.

Each fall, the district shuts down its treatment plant and activates shared connections with Highlands Ranch Water to take advantage of water rights owned in Park County and on the Upper Platte River. During these months HRW treats and distributes the water to existing infrastructure.

Treated wastewater return flows are captured and reused, with irrigation water serving The Ridge Golf Course.

That same regional infrastructure also supplies the Town of Castle Rock and Castle Pines Metropolitan District, also known as The Village at Castle Pines.

To meet long-term supply goals, Castle Pines is currently in the process of upgrading water treatment capacity, increasing total capacity to 7 million gallons per day, 2 million gallons beyond current levels to meet future needs.

The district also offers conservation rebates including sprinkler and smart irrigation system rebates, sod replacement rebates and discounted native plant boxes available to residents.