Trump administration plans to hold back grant money from Colorado, 3 other states

The Trump’s administration is planning to withhold some public health and transportation money from a group of Democratic-led states, including Colorado.

The other states are California, Illinois and Minnesota.

Full details have not been released, including whether the states could take any steps to avoid losing the funding. Colorado has sued the White House or joined lawsuits filed by other states over similar efforts to withhold funding.

The federal government cited concerns over fraud and mismanagement of taxpayer dollars.

A spokesperson for the Colorado Department of Health and Human Services said the state learned of the potential cuts through the media and has not been formally notified by the federal agency.

“Accordingly, we are unable to confirm potential impacts to specific grants, programs, or partners,” the spokesperson said.

In a statement, Jessica Forsyth, director of the office in charge of the state response to STI, HIV and viral hepatitis, raised worries over what the cuts would mean to programs, such as the Colorado Health Network, the state’s largest AIDS service provider.

Forsyth said Colorado consistently exceeds federal expectations in delivering HIV prevention and care and the state been recognized for “innovative approaches that streamline medication eligibility and use data-driven financial planning tools that are referenced by other jurisdictions.”

“Colorado’s HIV efforts are built on long-standing partnerships with community-based organizations, local public health agencies, and clinical providers that are deeply embedded in communities across the state,” she told Colorado Politics in an email.

An Office of Management and Budget official confirmed to The Associated Press that the office is telling the U.S. Department of Transportation and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to cancel grants totaling more than $1.5 billion, as first reported last week by the New York Post. The official was not authorized to speak on the record and spoke on the condition of anonymity.

The official provided a partial list of programs facing cuts. Some appeared to be targeted because they are not in line with the administration’s policies dealing with transgender issues and diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives.

Among the transportation funds targeted are money for electric vehicle chargers in all four states, funds to research translating the test for Illinois commercial driver’s licenses into Spanish, and money for climate spending in California.

A $7.2 million grant for the American Medical Association, which is based in Chicago, was also on the list, noting its support for gender services for minors.

Earlier, the administration said medical professionals are “maiming and sterilizing” impressionable young children by performing irreversible surgical and chemical interventions by providing them with “puberty blockers” — drugs that suppress sex hormones during puberty — or performing sex change operations.

FILE – The U.S. Department of Transportation Headquarters is seen in Washington, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

The same states — all of which have Democratic governors — have been targeted by other federal cuts.

A judge last week ruled that the Trump administration cannot stop child care subsidies and other social service programs aimed at lower-income people in those states, plus New York, for now. The states said the federal programs in that effort provide them more than $10 billion a year collectively.

There’s also a legal challenge over the administration’s effort to withhold administrative money for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP food aid, from 22 states that have not provided information on recipients, including their immigration status. Those states include nearly all with Democratic governors. A judge has been asked to decide whether cutting off funding would violate an existing court order that bars the government from collecting the data for now.

Trump has also threatened to halt federal money to “sanctuary” cities and their states, and followed that up with an order for government agencies to compile data on 14 mostly Democratic-controlled states and the District of Columbia. All four of the states in the latest effort were on that list, too.

Broadly speaking, a sanctuary city refers to local policies that limit or prohibit cooperation with federal immigration authorities. Both the Colorado government and the city of Denver have adopted laws barring such cooperation, though political leaders insist neither state nor municipality is a “sanctuary” jurisdiction.

Denver, for example, has been on Trump’s radar since he took office last year. The city, and by extension, Colorado, have clashed with the president on a number of fronts, notably in immigration policy, funding and Space Command.

Add to that the growing criticism from Democrats over immigration enforcement strategies and, specifically, of the Border Patrol’s expanding role in interior operations, even as others have long welcomed such an expansion, arguing it’s the most practical way if the goal is deport a million people annually.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.