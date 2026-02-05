Mounted units roam ranch in Security-Widefield after human remains discovered

A Colorado Springs Utilities employee discovered human remains Thursday morning, prompting the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office to search the area with mounted horseback units.

The remains were found near a drainage pond on Pinello Ranch off U.S. 85/87 in the Security-Widefield area of unincorporated El Paso County, said Cassandra Sebastian, a spokesperson with the Sheriff’s Office.

Colorado Springs Utilities uses the ranch for vehicle storage, the Sheriff’s Office said, and numerous workers were seen entering and exiting the area during the search.

It’s unclear how long the remains were there or in what condition they were in.

While the area is fenced off to non-Utilities workers, Sebastian said anyone could access the ranch from nearby walking areas or by trespassing.

The mounted units planned several searches throughout Thursday evening, combing the area under changing sunlight. Searches were expected to remain within the ranch property.

Anyone with information can contact the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office at 719-520-7777.