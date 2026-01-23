ACA enrollment in Colorado sees dip amid rising costs

Despite handwringing over enhanced federal subsidies going away for many Coloradans enrolled in health insurance on the state’s marketplace, officials reported Friday just a 2% enrollment dip.

More than 277,000 Coloradans enrolled in health insurance through the Affordable Care Act (ACA) — colloquially known as “Obamacare.”

The decline followed five years of consecutive growth, state officials said.

“On one hand, it’s encouraging to see enrollment remain relatively steady, with only a slight dip, and to see so many people receive meaningful financial assistance,” Kevin Patterson, the CEO for Connect for Health Colorado, said in a statement.

Connect for Health Colorado manages the state’s health insurance exchange under the ACA.

Patterson credited, in part, the money Colorado lawmakers approved during special session last year for absorbing some of the expected increase. Without having done so, the 101% average increase would have been 147%, Patterson has said.

“On the other hand, it’s deeply troubling that a record number of people are canceling their plans because they simply can’t afford their monthly payments, or are being forced to choose between health care and basic necessities like housing and food. Without federal enhanced Premium Tax Credits, this alarming trend is, sadly, emerging across the country.”

This is a developing story.