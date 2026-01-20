PUC to hold public meeting on El Paso County rejection of Power Pathway permits

Colorado regulators plan a public hearing next week on Xcel Energy’s appeal to override El Paso County’s rejection of permits for a major transmission line segment.

The hearing renews debate over a statewide renewable energy project that rural residents argue threatens property rights, wildfire safety and local landscapes without delivering benefits to their communities.

The Colorado Public Utilities Commission scheduled the in-person session for 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Jan. 26 at Swink Hall in the El Paso County Fair and Events Center, 366 10th St., Calhan, to gather comments on Xcel’s request to build 45 miles of the Colorado Power Pathway through El Paso County after commissioners denied land-use permits last July.

Elbert County commissioners rejected similar permits for a 48-mile stretch of the same segment in June 2025. Those decisions blocked construction on the final unfinished portion of the $1.7 billion, 550-mile line.

Xcel filed appeals with the commission in August. The commission approved the overall project in 2022 to support Xcel’s plan to add thousands of megawatts of wind and solar generation by 2030.

The line carries renewable power across 12 counties on the eastern plains from wind and solar farms to Front Range cities. Xcel says the pathway strengthens grid reliability, reduces greenhouse gas emissions. The company hopes to secure federal tax credits before they expire.

“Colorado’s Power Pathway is a $1.7 billion transmission infrastructure investment that will enhance the reliability of the state’s electric grid and unlock clean energy resources from the Eastern Plains,” Xcel Energy said on its project website.

The company contends county denials jeopardize timely completion and increase costs.

“Elbert and El Paso counties’ decisions jeopardize the timely and cost-effective completion of Colorado’s Power Pathway, which is crucial for ensuring that we can provide safe and reliable service, acquire new clean energy resources to reduce statewide greenhouse gas emissions and facilitate clean energy resources’ ability to qualify for federal tax credits before the opportunity expires,” Xcel Energy officials said.

Xcel said it reserves seizing property by actions in eminent domain as a last resort.

“Condemnation is a last resort after we’ve made every reasonable effort to work with landowners,” Xcel Energy said on its project website.

Opponents insist the route burdens rural landowners with no local benefits, heightens fire risks and ignores alternatives farther east that affect fewer properties. Residents voiced those concerns at a Dec. 9, 2025, public hearing in Kiowa.

The commission accepts additional comments through online forms, email, mail or phone. For more information and to submit comments, visit the PUC website at puc.colorado.gov.

All public comments should reference the Proceeding Number: 25A-0354E