Jared Polis calls Minnesota ICE shooting ‘deeply disturbing,’ wants full investigation

Colorado Governor Jared Polis on Wednesday characterized a fatal shooting involving federal immigration agents in Minnesota that took the life of a mother from Colorado as “deeply disturbing” and called for a full investigation.

The shooting, captured on video in a snowy Minneapolis neighborhood, took the life of 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good, who The Denver Gazette’s news partner 9NEWS reported was originally from Colorado Springs.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem described the incident as an “act of domestic terrorism” carried out against ICE officers by a woman who “attempted to run them over and rammed them with her vehicle. An officer of ours acted quickly and defensively, shot, to protect himself and the people around him.”

In a social media post, President Donald Trump made similar accusations against the woman and defended ICE’s work.

DHS did not immediately identify the ICE agent.

Polis called for a full investigation into the fatal shooting, according to a press release issued late Wednesday.

“What took place in a Minneapolis neighborhood is deeply disturbing, and the loss of Renee Good is tragic,” Polis said in a statement. “My thoughts are with Renee’s family, especially her young child, friends, and loved ones including those in Colorado. There must be a full investigation into this incident, and accountability. The American people deserve answers about what happened today.”

Video of the encounter showed a Honda Pilot blocking the middle of the road in a neighborhood. Two agents approached the car on its driver’s side. One agent attempted to open the driver’s door and reached a hand through the open window.

As that agent was walking toward the vehicle, the Honda Pilot backed up. Right in front of the car is another agent. Then the car began to drive forward, and the agent in the vehicle’s path fired at least two shots into the car, which was beginning to turn right.

It all happened in a split second — the car moving forward, the agent firing at the woman and the vehicle speeding up before crashing into a parked car a few paces away.

A bullet hole is seen in the windshield as law enforcement officers work the scene of a shooting involving federal law enforcement agents, Wednesday, Jan. 7, 2026, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Tom Baker)

It is not clear in the videos if the vehicle makes contact with the officer and there is no indication of whether or not the woman had interactions with ICE officers before the videos started. After the shooting, the SUV sped into two cars parked on a curb nearby before crashing to a stop.

Noem claimed the woman was part of a “mob of agitators” and said the officer followed his training. She said the veteran officer who fired his gun had been rammed and dragged by an anti-ICE motorist in June.

U.S. Senator John Hickenlooper (D-Colo.) also called for a full investigation, in a post on Twitter.

“The footage out of Minneapolis is horrifying. ICE cannot continue their rein of terror across this country. Countless families separated and today a woman killed,” Hickenlooper wrote. “We need an immediate, independent investigation into this shooting.”

Denver Mayor Mike Johnston on Thursday posted a statement about the fatal shooting on his Instagram account.

“A year ago, we warned that Trump deploying masked ICE agents to American cities would not make them safer, but more dangerous. While their intent was to terrorize and intimidate immigrants, they forgot that those immigrants are supported by compassionate, good neighbors, like Renee, who would stand up and support them,” Johnston wrote. “Trump’s approach has now killed one citizen and traumatized an entire community. It’s time for good people of all parties and backgrounds to stand up and call for this weaponization of ICE in American cities to stop.”

Johnston continued: “Renee Good had roots right here in Colorado. My heart is with our neighbors here, who are mourning the loss of a beloved family member and friend.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.