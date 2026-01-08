Senate Democrats announce committee assignments for 2026 session
Democratic Senate Majority Leader Robert Rodriguez, D-Denver, announced committee assignments for the 2026 legislative session on Wednesday.
“Committees are crucial to the legislative process – they’re where we deliberate, hear from the public, and fine-tune policies so that they can have the best impact for Coloradans,” said Rodriguez. “I’m excited to announce committee assignments for the 2026 legislative session and know that our caucus members are ready to get to work.”
The committee assignments are as follows, with members who are new to the committee italicized and members taking on a new role in the committee marked with an asterisk:
Agriculture & Natural Resources:
- Dylan Roberts, D-Frisco — Committee Chair
- Jessie Danielson, D-Wheat Ridge — Committee Vice Chair
- Nick Hinrichsen, D-Pueblo
- Cathy Kipp, D-Fort Collins
- Rod Pelton, R-Cheyenne Wells
- Marc Catlin, R-Montrose
- Byron Pelton, R-Sterling
Appropriations:
- Judy Amabile, D-Boulder — Committee Chair
- Jeff Bridges, D-Greenwood Village — Committee Vice Chair
- Julie Gonzales, D-Denver
- Chris Kolker, D-Centennial
- Barb Kirkmeyer, R-Brighton
- Larry Liston, R-Colorado Springs
- Byron Pelton, R-Sterling
Business, Labor & Technology (reduced from seven members to five):
- Jessie Danielson, D-Wheat Ridge — Committee Chair
- Nick Hinrichsen, D-Pueblo — Committee Vice Chair
- Iman Jodeh, D-Aurora
- Larry Liston, R-Colorado Springs
- Mark Baisley, R-Woodland Park
- Marc Catlin, R-Montrose
Education:
- Chris Kolker, D-Centennial — Committee Chair
- Janice Marchman, D-Loveland — Committee Vice Chair
- Cathy Kipp, D-Fort Collins
- Dafna Michaelson Jenet, D-Commerce City
- Scott Bright, R-Platteville
- Lisa Frizell, R-Castle Rock
- Janice Rich, R-Grand Junction
Finance:
- Cathy Kipp, D-Fort Collins — Committee Chair
- Janice Marchman, D-Loveland — Committee Vice Chair
- Julie Gonzales, D-Denver
- Chris Kolker, D-Centennial
- Kyle Mullica, D-Thornton
- Marc Snyder, D-Colorado Springs
- Cleave Simpson, R-Alamosa
- Scott Bright, R-Platteville
- Lisa Frizell, R-Castle Rock
Health & Human Services:
- Kyle Mullica, D-Thornton — Committee Chair
- Dafna Michaelson Jenet, D-Commerce City — Committee Vice Chair
- Lisa Cutter, D-Littleton
- Lindsey Daugherty, D-Arvada
- Iman Jodeh, D-Aurora
- Mike Weissman, D-Aurora
- Lisa Frizell, R-Castle Rock
- Scott Bright, R-Platteville
- John Carson, R-Highlands Ranch
Judiciary:
- Mike Weissman, D-Aurora — Committee Chair*
- Dylan Roberts, D-Frisco — Committee Vice Chair*
- Lindsey Daugherty, D-Arvada
- Nick Hinrichsen, D-Pueblo
- Katie Wallace, D-Longmont
- John Carson, R-Highlands Ranch
- Lynda Zamora Wilson, R-Colorado Springs
Local Government & Housing:
- Tony Exum, D-Colorado Springs — Committee Chair
- Marc Snyder, D-Colorado Springs — Committee Vice Chair*
- William Lindstedt, D-Broomfield
- Matt Ball, D-Denver
- Janice Rich, R-Grand Junction
- Mark Baisley, R-Woodland Park
- Larry Liston, R-Colorado Springs
State, Veterans, & Military Affairs:
- Katie Wallace, D-Longmont — Committee Chair
- Tom Sullivan, D-Centennial — Committee Vice Chair
- William Lindstedt, D-Broomfield
- Lynda Zamora Wilson, R-Colorado Springs
- Rod Pelton, R-Cheyenne Wells
Transportation & Energy:
- Lisa Cutter, D-Littleton — Committee Chair*
- Matt Ball, D-Denver — Committee Vice Chair
- Tony Exum, D-Colorado Springs
- William Lindstedt, D-Broomfield
- Kyle Mullica, D-Thornton
- Tom Sullivan, D-Centennial
- Marc Catlin, R-Montrose
- Byron Pelton, R-Sterling
- Cleave Simpson, R-Alamosa
The 2026 legislative session begins on Jan. 14.