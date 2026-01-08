Senate Democrats announce committee assignments for 2026 session

Democratic Senate Majority Leader Robert Rodriguez, D-Denver, announced committee assignments for the 2026 legislative session on Wednesday.

“Committees are crucial to the legislative process – they’re where we deliberate, hear from the public, and fine-tune policies so that they can have the best impact for Coloradans,” said Rodriguez. “I’m excited to announce committee assignments for the 2026 legislative session and know that our caucus members are ready to get to work.”

The committee assignments are as follows, with members who are new to the committee italicized and members taking on a new role in the committee marked with an asterisk:

Agriculture & Natural Resources:

Dylan Roberts, D-Frisco — Committee Chair

Jessie Danielson, D-Wheat Ridge — Committee Vice Chair

Nick Hinrichsen, D-Pueblo

Cathy Kipp, D-Fort Collins

Rod Pelton, R-Cheyenne Wells

Marc Catlin, R-Montrose

Byron Pelton, R-Sterling

Appropriations:

Judy Amabile, D-Boulder — Committee Chair

Jeff Bridges, D-Greenwood Village — Committee Vice Chair

Julie Gonzales, D-Denver

Chris Kolker, D-Centennial

Barb Kirkmeyer, R-Brighton

Larry Liston, R-Colorado Springs

Byron Pelton, R-Sterling

Business, Labor & Technology (reduced from seven members to five):

Jessie Danielson, D-Wheat Ridge — Committee Chair

Nick Hinrichsen, D-Pueblo — Committee Vice Chair

Iman Jodeh, D-Aurora

Larry Liston, R-Colorado Springs

Mark Baisley, R-Woodland Park

Marc Catlin, R-Montrose

Education:

Chris Kolker, D-Centennial — Committee Chair

Janice Marchman, D-Loveland — Committee Vice Chair

Cathy Kipp, D-Fort Collins

Dafna Michaelson Jenet, D-Commerce City

Scott Bright, R-Platteville

Lisa Frizell, R-Castle Rock

Janice Rich, R-Grand Junction

Finance:

Cathy Kipp, D-Fort Collins — Committee Chair

Janice Marchman, D-Loveland — Committee Vice Chair

Julie Gonzales, D-Denver

Chris Kolker, D-Centennial

Kyle Mullica, D-Thornton

Marc Snyder, D-Colorado Springs

Cleave Simpson, R-Alamosa

Scott Bright, R-Platteville

Lisa Frizell, R-Castle Rock

Health & Human Services:

Kyle Mullica, D-Thornton — Committee Chair

Dafna Michaelson Jenet, D-Commerce City — Committee Vice Chair

Lisa Cutter, D-Littleton

Lindsey Daugherty, D-Arvada

Iman Jodeh, D-Aurora

Mike Weissman, D-Aurora

Lisa Frizell, R-Castle Rock

Scott Bright, R-Platteville

John Carson, R-Highlands Ranch

Judiciary:

Mike Weissman, D-Aurora — Committee Chair*

Dylan Roberts, D-Frisco — Committee Vice Chair*

Lindsey Daugherty, D-Arvada

Nick Hinrichsen, D-Pueblo

Katie Wallace, D-Longmont

John Carson, R-Highlands Ranch

Lynda Zamora Wilson, R-Colorado Springs

Local Government & Housing:

Tony Exum, D-Colorado Springs — Committee Chair

Marc Snyder, D-Colorado Springs — Committee Vice Chair*

William Lindstedt, D-Broomfield

Matt Ball, D-Denver

Janice Rich, R-Grand Junction

Mark Baisley, R-Woodland Park

Larry Liston, R-Colorado Springs

State, Veterans, & Military Affairs:

Katie Wallace, D-Longmont — Committee Chair

Tom Sullivan, D-Centennial — Committee Vice Chair

William Lindstedt, D-Broomfield

Lynda Zamora Wilson, R-Colorado Springs

Rod Pelton, R-Cheyenne Wells

Transportation & Energy:

Lisa Cutter, D-Littleton — Committee Chair*

Matt Ball, D-Denver — Committee Vice Chair

Tony Exum, D-Colorado Springs

William Lindstedt, D-Broomfield

Kyle Mullica, D-Thornton

Tom Sullivan, D-Centennial

Marc Catlin, R-Montrose

Byron Pelton, R-Sterling

Cleave Simpson, R-Alamosa

The 2026 legislative session begins on Jan. 14.