As lawmakers return, federal pressure and fiscal stress could shape Colorado’s 2026 session

The eight months since lawmakers wrapped up the 2025 legislative session have been anything but quiet. Federal funding cuts, a flurry of presidential executive orders, an election year fast approaching, and a projected $1.2 billion budget shortfall are all converging as legislators prepare to return to the Capitol for the 2026 session.

To better understand how those pressures could shape the months ahead, a lobbyist and the leaders of two nonprofit organizations weighed in on which forces beyond the Capitol walls may have the greatest influence when the General Assembly gavels in on Jan. 14.

Last month, President Donald Trump signed an Executive Order establishing an “AI Litigation Task Force” to challenge state-level laws regulating artificial intelligence as part of his efforts to establish a federal AI policy framework. Under the order, noncompliant states could have federal funds for the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment Program withheld.

Having passed laws on topics ranging from deepfake imagery and biometric technology to facial recognition software, Colorado is considered a leader in AI regulatory policy. The state’s most sweeping AI regulation to date is a 2024 bill that prohibits the use of “algorithmic discrimination” in consequential decisions.

Kjersten Forseth, a lobbyist who represents the Peoples’ Association for Responsible Technology, called Trump’s threats “a letter to Santa,” arguing he’s simply telling states what he wants them to do, but has no authority to actually make them do anything.

“The idea that the president can unilaterally decide that states can’t enforce their own laws is kind of ridiculous,” she said, adding that states have no choice but to take AI policy into their own hands as they can’t trust the federal government to do so in a timely manner.

“Congress does have a job to do here, but they’re incapable of passing anything,” she said. “So the idea that we have to defer to Congress is ridiculous, and I think states just need to do what they have to do in order to protect the people that they govern,” she added.

Forseth expects changes to the 2024 law, as well as measures related to minors’ use of chatbots and license plate readers, including the controversial Flock cameras implemented in Denver this session.

While Trump’s executive order on AI may not have much impact on policy this session, Forseth wonders whether recent changes by the Postmaster General could.

A new rule that took effect in December defines what constitutes a postmark and clarifies that postmarks reflect the date a package was first processed at a USPS facility, not the date it was dropped off. Critics, including Forseth, see the change as a way to disenfranchise voters who send election ballots by mail, since ballots delivered on Election Day may go uncounted if they’re not postmarked that same day.

“The thing about Colorado is that most of our people drop ballots through dropboxes, but there is still a percentage that do mail them in, and I think this whole postmark decision could have a profound effect,” Forseth said. “There’s no real legitimate reason to change this outside of wanting to limit voter access.”

Other federal cuts, such as those outlined in the Congressional Reconciliation Bill, or HR 1, have already shaped legislative policy in Colorado. After the bill’s passage in July, Gov. Jared Polis called a special session to address its impact on the state budget. However, the consequences HR 1’s cuts will remain top of mind throughout the 2026 legislative session and most likely even beyond that, said Chris deGruy Kennedy, a former state lawmaker and president of the Bell Policy Center.

Kennedy also pointed to the latest financial blow from the federal government: earlier this week, the Trump Administration announced it would freeze federal funding for several states’ childcare programs, including Colorado’s.

“Those kinds of things create huge problems for states like Colorado that do not have the ability to just put dollars into a program like that with the hope that at some point in time the federal government restores that investment, and that’s largely because of TABOR,” Kennedy said. “It limits our ability to adjust for these things as they happen.”

The Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights, or TABOR, limits how much revenue the state can keep and spend, meaning any taxes or fees raised to fill the gap left by a funding freeze could push the state over its revenue cap. Under TABOR, any revenue collected above that cap must be returned to taxpayers.

“There are no hidden solutions waiting to be found out there,” Kennedy said. “I think the reality is that the legislature’s authority here is extremely limited, so absent the voters approving a ballot measure that either changes TABOR or approves a new revenue stream of some sort, there are no solutions that are hanging out there. “We’re pretty low on options, so I think that if the federal government makes a cut, it’s going to be a cut in Colorado.”

Election-year politics play a smaller role at the Capitol

2026 is a big election year for Colorado, with seats in Congress, the state legislature, and statewide positions like governor, attorney general, and secretary of state all up for grabs.

Michael Fields, whose organization Advance Colorado is behind several successful and pending ballot measures, said there was a time when election years meant a slower legislative session, as lawmakers were careful not to do anything controversial that could impact their campaigns.

However, since the Democrats took control of both chambers, that’s become less of the case, he said.

“We’ve had single-party control in Colorado for several cycles now, and I don’t think we’ve really seen as big a difference between election-year sessions and non-election-year sessions,” he said. “I don’t think it impacts things as much as it used to.”

Kennedy, who served in the House from 2017 to 2024, agreed: “I think there’s much ado made about being in an election year and how that changes the politics inside the Capitol, and I guess I just think that’s overblown,” he said. “There have been times in the past where one party or another decided that anyone running for a higher office wasn’t going to get any of their bills passed, but I think that’s kind of outdated, and I think most of the legislators that I know have moved on from that way of thinking.”

However, with just a few months until the primary and several current lawmakers running for reelection or higher office, it’s hard not to speculate about the election’s impact on internal party dynamics this year, particularly for the state’s ruling party.

Last fall, the nonprofit Colorado Common Cause filed an ethics complaint against members of the Opportunity Caucus, a group of moderate Democrats in the General Assembly, alleging they accepted illegal contributions to fund a Vail retreat. Even before the suit, tensions had been rising between the legislature’s moderate and progressive Democrats. Kennedy didn’t want to discuss the infighting, but he argued it was nothing new and not a cause for concern.

“I think that some of these things bear out and sometimes personal animosities arise, but most of the time, it doesn’t have that big of an impact on the legislative session,” he said. “I think the drama’s always hard and these tensions are always hard, but it’s not of a different kind than it has been before. It’s kind of the same thing, it’s just maybe more in the spotlight.”

Perhaps the most significant change to come after this session is who is in charge. Colorado has been under Gov. Jared Polis’s leadership since 2019, with him at the helm for six legislative sessions, a global pandemic, and three presidential administrations. As he enters his final session, it is unclear what he plans to do next, but when the 2027 session begins, he won’t be the governor.

“This is the big thing that is unknown going into the next session after the election: Polis isn’t going to be governor anymore, so what is the new makeup going to be?” asked Fields. “What happens in some of these primaries, and what does that mean in terms of the shift that I think has been dramatic already and could be even more dramatic?”

Will ballot measures impact the session?

Fields knows a thing or two about how citizen initiatives can impact statewide policy. In the summer of 2024, Advance Colorado announced plans to introduce a pair of measures: property tax cuts and revenue growth caps. However, the organization pledged not to proceed with the initiatives after reaching an agreement with lawmakers and Polis to secure additional property tax reductions through approved legislation.

In response, Polis called a special session, during which a deal was reached, a bill was passed, and Advance Colorado fulfilled its promise to rescind the measures.

While some have accused Fields and other organizations of running ballot measures to sway the legislature, he said that isn’t true.

“We don’t run ballot measures to try to anticipate or pressure the legislature, he said. “We’re looking at what’s good policy, what can pass with voters, and obviously, if [the legislature] goes and fixes something that we think needs to get fixed, that would take the ballot measure off the table.”

Advance Colorado plans to place a ballot measure on competency evaluations in criminal court proceedings, an issue that has been in the spotlight due to several high-profile cases over the past several months. They’re also hoping to put a measure on the ballot that would require voter approval before the state can impose fees above a certain amount.

“The legislature has not been dealing with public safety or affordability, so now we’re at a point where our state is second from the bottom on public safety and it’s the second-highest cost of living in the country,” Fields said. “These trends are heading in the wrong direction, and I would hope legislators would look at the policies they’ve been passing over the last few years with single-party control and saying, ‘hey, we’re going the wrong way in a lot of these rankings, and now people are starting to not move here or to move away from Colorado because of it. How can we reverse that?’”

For his part, Kennedy isn’t sure that ballot measures will shape policy a much this session as they have in the past.

“It may not be the case this year, and I think that’s in part because the budget situation is so serious that there aren’t a lot of games to be played here,” he said. “This is gonna be a legislative session about budget cuts, and that’s gonna be the defining theme of the session.”