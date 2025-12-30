Overdose deaths in Denver are climbing again, topping 2024 numbers

DENVER — The number of people overdosing and dying in Denver is up compared to last year. Now, advocates say something needs to change.

After another year of hundreds of people dying of overdoses, those on the front lines are worn out.

“It’s a lot. And you kind of get numb to it a little bit because you see it so much,” said Dr. Sterling McLaren, Interim Chief Medical Examiner for the city and county of Denver.

So far this year, the Denver Medical Examiner’s office reported, nearly 500 people have died from overdoses in Denver.

