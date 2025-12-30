Greg Lopez, Republican candidate for Colorado governor

Former congressman Greg Lopez joins a crowded field of Republican candidates for governor. With Gov. Jared Polis being term-limited, Colorado will elect a new leader in 2026.

Lopez, a veteran, started his political career at age 27 as mayor of Parker. He later served as Colorado’s state director for the U.S. Small Business Administration. In 2024, he won a special election to represent Colorado’s 4th Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives, serving through January 2025.