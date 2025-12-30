NEWSLETTERS
SUBSCRIBE
Colorado Politics

Print Edition

Log in
My Account
Log in
Subscribe
My Account
Log in

Greg Lopez, Republican candidate for Colorado governor

By 12/30/2025 | updated 1 hour ago
In this Tuesday, June 19, 2018, file photograph, 2018 Republican candidate for Colorado governor Greg Lopez speaks during a televised debate in Denver. Lopez is running for the office again in 2022.

Former congressman Greg Lopez joins a crowded field of Republican candidates for governor. With Gov. Jared Polis being term-limited, Colorado will elect a new leader in 2026.

Lopez, a veteran, started his political career at age 27 as mayor of Parker. He later served as Colorado’s state director for the U.S. Small Business Administration. In 2024, he won a special election to represent Colorado’s 4th Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives, serving through January 2025.

Avatar photo
Thelma Grimes

Reporter

PREV

PREVIOUS

Rounding up a year that mostly won't be missed | BIDLACK

As I sat down to write this, my last column of 2025, I reflected back on a year that was, well, interesting from an old political science professor’s perspective, but which contained a lot of pain for a lot of people. And as is pretty much always the case, I found Colorado Politics to be […]
Welcome Back.

Streak: 9 days i

Stories you've missed since your last login:

Stories you've saved for later:

Recommended stories based on your interests:

Edit my interests