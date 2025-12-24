Arapahoe County investigators searching for suspects in $120K fairgrounds theft

Arapahoe County investigators are searching for four grinches who stole $120,000 in trucks and tools from the county’s fairgrounds on Tuesday, according to a sheriff’s office news release Wednesday.

Investigators said four suspects in masks entered the maintenance shop at the Arapahoe County Fairgrounds, 25690 E. Quincy Ave. in Aurora, just before 10 p.m. Tuesday and stole television screens, tools and two white pick-up trucks, the release said.

The stolen trucks are a white Ford F-250 and a white Ford ES-250 with Colorado license plates AIP-025 and QTL-363. Both have red Arapahoe County logos on the doors.

They were last seen near 6th Avenue and Potomac Street in Aurora.

Anyone who sees either truck or has information about the crime is urged to call the county’s investigation tip line at (720) 874-8477.

If they are caught, the suspects face charges of theft, burglary and criminal mischief, according to the release.