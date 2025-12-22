Gov. Jared Polis urges Trump to reverse FEMA disaster aid denials

Gov. Jared Polis and Democratic U.S. Sens. Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper are calling on President Donald Trump to reverse federal denial of Colorado’s requests for federal disaster declarations tied to recent wildfires and flooding.

Polis’ office said he received two denial letters from the Federal Emergency Management Agency late Saturday. The letters followed requests for major disaster declarations following wildfires and mudslides in August and what Polis described as “historic flooding” across southwest Colorado in October.

The federal agency argued the damage from the incidents was not severe enough to merit a disaster declaration.

In a statement released Monday, Polis accused Trump of playing “political games.”

“I call on the President’s better angels, and urge him to reconsider these requests,” he said. “This is about the Coloradans who need this support, and we won’t stop fighting for them to get what they deserve.”

The governor’s office said the state will appeal FEMA’s decision to deny state funding to support recovery efforts for the Elk and Lee fires that impacted parts of Rio Blanco County over the summer, as well as the floods that devastated the southwestern part of the state in October.

Bennet, who is running in the state’s Democratic primary election for governor next year, called the denial “unacceptable.”

“Communities in Western Colorado are in serious need of help after the life-threatening flooding and historic wildfires earlier this year,” Bennet said. “Trump continues to use Coloradans for political games; it is malicious and obscene. A disaster is a disaster, regardless of what state in the country it took place. Together with Governor Polis and the Colorado delegation, I will take every available step to appeal this decision.”

Abigail Jackson, a White House spokesperson, said Trump responds to each request for federal disaster assistance “with great care and consideration, ensuring American tax dollars are used appropriately and efficiently by the states to supplement — not substitute — their obligation to respond to and recover from disasters.”

Jackson said there is “no politicization” to Trump’s decisions on disaster aid, according to the Associated Press.

Trump has raised the idea of “phasing out” FEMA, saying he wants states to take more responsibility. States take the lead in disasters, but federal assistance comes into play when the needs exceed what they can manage on their own.

Republican U.S. Rep. Jeff Hurd, of Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District, agreed with his Democratic counterparts, saying the request for aid is unified.

“Western Colorado has long supported the President, and that support comes from communities now facing the real human and economic consequences of recent disasters,” Hurd said in a statement. “Local leaders and residents are seeking a consistent application of FEMA criteria so recovery efforts can move forward. The Colorado state and federal delegation were united in seeking assistance for help after these tragedies, and we ask the administration to work with us on an appeal.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.