NEWSLETTERS
SUBSCRIBE
Colorado Politics

Print Edition

Log in
My Account
Log in
Subscribe
My Account
Log in

Denver has warmest December day in 86 years

By 12/22/2025 | updated 22 hours ago
Fran Lubecki-Wilde, left, and Isaiah Jackson enjoy the warm weather while hanging out in Cheesman Park in Denver, Colo. (Timothy Hurst/The Gazette)

Denver doesn’t grow palm trees, but the Mile High City could consider it after experiencing very warm temperatures in December.

Just days before Christmas, Denver recorded a high of 76 degrees on Monday. The average high for Dec. 22 is 43 degrees, according to meteorologists with Denver Gazette news partner 9NEWS.

The 76 degrees far exceeds the previous record for Dec. 22, which was 70 degrees in 1955. Monday marks the warmest December temperature since Dec. 5, 1939, when Denver reached 79 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.

As of 1:20 p.m., the temperature reached 76 degrees at Denver International Airport.

Denver is warmer this week than other major cities that are typically warm during winter.

Los Angeles, for example, was experiencing temperatures in the high 60s on Monday. Denver came close to Miami, Florida, which saw a high of 79 degrees.

“This has been wild,” 9NEWS meteorologist Chris Bianchi said in a social media post.

Monday’s is the fourth record-high daily temperature Denver has experienced in December, a month averaging 10 degrees above normal temperatures, according to Bianchi.

“There’s no real sign of this coming to a close any time soon,” Bianchi said. “This ridge of high pressure just won’t move and the result is it’s going to stay hot and dry like this all week long with our hottest Christmas on record likely.”

The Front Range remained under a Red Flag Warning until 5 p.m. Monday as 60 mph winds hit the foothills.

The warm December comes on the heels of metro Denver’s fourth-longest streak of no snowfall of 224 days, which ended on Nov. 29.

Denver Gazette news partner 9NEWS contributed to this report.

Avatar photo
Noah Festenstein

Reporter

PREV

PREVIOUS

Xcel shuts off power west of Denver, nearly 100k Coloradans affected

Tens of thousands of Coloradans on Wednesday were without power west of Denver after winds of up to 96 mph whipped across the state causing outages and led to Xcel Energy preemptively shutting off service in some areas. The shutoffs began around 10 a.m. as winds picked up, Xcel officials said at a news conference […]

NEXT

NEXT UP

Pine beetle infestation in Colorado's Front Range forests prompts action from Gov. Polis

Pine beetle infestations are quickly spreading across large areas of Colorado’s ponderosa pine forests, evident from aerial surveys conducted by the U.S. Forest Service over the last year. The USFS surveys found beetle infestations in mountainous and foothills regions from Larimer County to El Paso County have been on the rise over the last year, […]
Welcome Back.

Streak: 9 days i

Stories you've missed since your last login:

Stories you've saved for later:

Recommended stories based on your interests:

Edit my interests