Investigation finds Colorado Sen. Faith Winter was at fault in fatal crash

Legislator’s alcohol level was more than twice the legal limit

County authorities have concluded their investigation into the I-25 crash that killed Colorado Sen. Faith Winter, determining the Colorado legislator was at fault in the two-vehicle collision.

An autopsy found that Winter had alcohol in her system, according to 9News. The autopsy listed her blood alcohol concentration as 185 mg/dl. Colorado’s DUI limit is 80 mg/dl, 9News noted.

Winter was pronounced dead at the scene of the Nov. 26 accident on I-25 near Dry Creek Road.

According to the report from the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office, there were two separate crashes, initially reported as a five-vehicle crash. The first was a two-car crash at approximately 6:05 p.m., when a Honda Civic traveling northbound on I-25 collided with a Hyundai Tucson and a Toyota Highlander.

Immediately after that collision, a Ford F-350 flatbed truck stopped in the left lane of traffic. A Hyundai Ioniq 5 subsequently rear-ended the Ford F-350.

Winter was the sole occupant of the Hyundai Ioniq 5.

Arapahoe County Sheriff investigators found the Ford F-350 did not have visible rear taillights at the time of the crash but had been driving

with “due regard.”

The investigation concluded that Winter was at fault for the two-vehicle crash, and no criminal charges will be filed against the other driver.

Winter served 11 years in the Colorado House and Senate. She was 45 and engaged to former Rep. Matt Gray. She is survived by Gray and her two children.

A memorial service for Winter was held on the west steps of the state Capitol on Dec. 5.

Hazel Gibson, left, and Rep. Jenny Willford deliver remarks during the celebration of life for Sen. Faith Winter at the west steps of the Colorado state Capitol on Friday, Dec. 5, 2025. (Stephen Swofford, Denver Gazette)

Winter had entered treatment last year following an incident in which she appeared intoxicated at a Northglenn City Council meeting. She also fell down multiple times at the state Capitol, leading to worries about possible alcohol use from her Senate colleagues and other Capitol observers.

Last year, a Senate ethics committee decided Winter had violated a Senate ethics rule when residents said she showed up drunk at a public meeting.

In January, she publicly apologized in the state Senate over problems tied to alcohol abuse.