NEWSLETTERS
SUBSCRIBE
Colorado Politics

Print Edition

Log in
My Account
Log in
Subscribe
My Account
Log in

Abrego Garcia vows to ‘fight’ against Trump administration as judge prohibits further detention

By 12/12/2025 | updated 25 minutes ago

Kilmar Abrego Garcia vowed to “fight” against the Trump administration on Friday, one day after a federal judge ordered Immigration and Customs Enforcement to release him from custody.

The once-detained Salvadoran national appeared outside an ICE field office in Baltimore, Maryland, where he urged supporters to stand strong and keep fighting alongside him. Shortly after, U.S. District Judge Paula Xinis prohibited ICE from again detaining him, until a hearing about a temporary restraining order.

“For the public to have any faith in the orderly administration of justice, the Court’s narrowly crafted remedy cannot be so quickly and easily upended without further briefing and consideration,” Xinis wrote Friday.

“I stand here today with my head held high, and I will continue to fight and stand firm against all of the injustices this government has done upon me,” he said outside the courthouse ahead of a scheduled appointment. “Regardless of this administration, I believe this is a country of laws, and I believe that this injustice will come to an end.”

“I stand before you a free man, and I want you to remember me this way, with my head held up high,” he said earlier in the speech. “I come here today with so much hope, and I thank God who has been with me since the start with my family.”

Abrego Garcia was joined by faith leaders at his first public appearance since his release.

On Thursday, Xinis ruled that the Trump administration had no legal authority to continue holding him in custody while pushing for his removal to a third country. Abrego Garcia was previously deported to a mega-prison in El Salvador. He was later returned to the U.S.

She concluded on Thursday that the federal government’s multiple third-country designations of Uganda, Eswatini, Ghana, and Liberia as destinations for Abrego Garcia’s removal only underscored that “no significant likelihood of removal in the reasonably foreseeable future exists.”

Critics accused the Trump administration of wrongfully deporting Abrego Garcia to El Salvador, which the government admitted was the result of an “administrative error.” The Salvadoran native lived illegally in Maryland with his wife and children for years.

Tags
Avatar photo
David Zimmermann Washington Examiner

Reporter

PREV

PREVIOUS

House Republicans want to show voters they can get things done. Can they?

The House has spent much of the last two months of this year trying to catch up on its work. It passed 22 bills in one recent day and held 13 committee meetings and hearings the day after. All told, the House has passed 41 bills since the end of the government shutdown on Nov. […]

NEXT

NEXT UP

OMB directs AI vendors seeking government contracts to measure their model’s political bias

The White House Office of Management and Budget has amplified President Donald Trump‘s actions regarding artificial intelligence by directing AI vendors to measure and disclose political bias in their models when seeking contracts with the federal government. OMB Director Russell Vought, in the memorandum to federal departments and agencies that he issued Thursday, described his […]
Welcome Back.

Streak: 9 days i

Stories you've missed since your last login:

Stories you've saved for later:

Recommended stories based on your interests:

Edit my interests