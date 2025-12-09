Westminster swears in new mayor, searches for council replacement

The city of Westminster has a new mayor and an empty seat on the City Council where she used to preside.

The city swore in two-year Councilmember Claire Carmelia as the city’s new mayor on Dec. 1 — along with new councilmember Jack Johnson and returning incumbents Sarah Nurmela and Obi Ezeadi.

Carmelia won 53.34% of the vote on Nov. 4 over eight-year Councilmember David DeMott (21.56%) and newcomer Bruce Baker (25.09%). She replaces Nancy McNally who did not run for re-election.

“I’m ready to listen, serve and to work alongside residents to build the vibrant, inclusive city we all deserve,” Carmelia told The Denver Gazette after her election.

But Carmelia’s move to mayor leaves an empty seat on the council, one that has to be filled within 30 days.

The city received around 20 applications for the two-year role. Each of the six councilmembers — including the mayor — will select two candidates to bring into an interview with the council on Saturday. The board will then vote on a new member that day.

The new councilmember will then be sworn in Dec. 15, rounding out the city’s board of six councilmembers and one mayor.

The mayor and councilmembers are not full-time positions. The councilmembers are not split into wards — a proposition that was declined in last year’s election — with the six councilmembers representing the entirety of the city.

Mayor Nancy McNally and Councilmember David DeMott speak during their last night on the Westminster dais on Dec. 1. (Courtesy of the City of Westminster).

SAYING GOODBYE

During the swear ins on Dec. 1, councilmembers said goodbye to McNally, a longtime staple in Jefferson County public service.

McNally served on the Jeffco Public School’s Board of Education from 1989 to 1997. She was then elected to the Westminster City Council in 2001, became mayor pro tem in 2003 and was elected mayor in 2004. She served as mayor until 2013 and then returned in 2021 for her term until the end of 2025.

She officially left the dais on Dec. 1.

The city said in a post that McNally was a proponent of open space, major infrastructure projects like the new drinking water facility and the municipal courthouse that broke ground this year.

Former Councilmember Rich Seymour, who served from 2019 to 2023, also said McNally’s experience during the 2009 recession helped Westminster maintain strong reserves during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We were able to keep our city moving forward when other cities were cutting back,” he said.

McNally has been battling breast cancer since 2024.

“You are fine,” McNally joked to the council, adding that she has already shared with Carmelia her opinions and insight.

“You’re our council mom,” Councilmember Amber Hott said behind tears. “What are we going to do without our council mom?”