Colorado vacancy panels face challenge: Replacing senator and representative from the same area

Two vacancy committees that will convene in the next month or so will have an interesting challenge: Picking a new state senator and state representative who will represent the same geographic area.

The vacancy election for Senate District 25, represented by the late Sen. Faith Winter, D-Broomfield, will meet on Dec. 23 at 6:30 p.m. to pick a replacement. The meeting will be livestreamed. Winter died in a car crash a few weeks ago.

Reps. William Lindstedt, D-Broomfield, and Jenny Willford, D-Northglenn, are planning to run for the Senate seat.

Lindstedt already filed the candidacy paperwork for the Senate District 25 seat for 2026, given that Winter was term-limited. He noted in an announcement Monday that Winter endorsed him in June.

“The best way to carry on the legacy of Senator Faith Winter is to continue my campaign to serve the constituents of Senate District 25 in the upcoming vacancy process,” Lindstedt said.

Willford filed in July to run for her second term in House District 33, with no challengers to date.

The Senate district includes Broomfield, Northglenn and Westminster, and is wholly contained within Adams County.

State Senate District 25 as approved by the Colorado redistricting commission.

With the announcement Sunday that Rep. Shannon Bird, D-Westminster, is stepping down to focus on her congressional run, a two-county vacancy committee will have the job of filling her House District 29 seat.

House District 29 includes both Adams and north Jefferson County, including the Standley Lake area; its Westminster portion is contained within Senate District 25.

House District 29, as approved by redistricting commission.

Once the two vacancy elections are completed, that will mean 27 out of 100 lawmakers would have gained their first entry in the Colorado General Assembly through the vacancy process.

It’s short of the record of 29, which was set in the 2021-22 session, but not by much. Should one of the current lawmakers running for the SD25 vacancy win that seat, that would bring the number up to 28, and that’s with more than a year to go before the start of the 2027 session.

At least 16 current lawmakers have announced their intention to leave the Colorado General Assembly after 2026, with most running for other seats:

Running for governor are Rep. Scott Bottoms, R-Colorado Springs; Sens. Mark Baisley, R-Woodland Park, and Barbara Kirkmeyer, R-Brighton.

Bottom and Baisley are both up for reelection in 2026 to their legislative seats. Kirkmeyer is midway through her second term.

Running for State Treasurer are Sen. Jeff Bridges, D-Greenwood Village, and Rep. Brianna Titone, D-Arvada. Titone is term-limited, Bridges is midway through his second term.

Three lawmakers aren’t running again: Reps. Stephanie Luck, R-Penrose, and Rebecca Keltie, R-Colorado Springs, and Sen. Nick Hinrichsen, D-Pueblo. The Pueblo Senate seat is likely to be one of the hottest races in 2026.

Sen. Lisa Cutter, D-Littleton, chose to run for Jefferson County Commissioner instead of seeking a second term in the Senate. Rep. Sheila Lieder, D-Littleton, is so far the only candidate for the Senate District 20 seat.

Lieder is among four current House lawmakers running for the state Senate. Also running for the Senate are Lindstedt; Rep. Emily Sirota (D-Denver), who’s running for Senate District 32 held by term-limited Senate Majority Leader Robert Rodriguez; and House Majority Leader Monica Duran, D-Wheat Ridge, who is running for the Senate District 22 seat held by term-limited Sen. Jessie Danielson. The latter is running for Secretary of State.

Duran and Sirota are both term-limited.

The last two are Rep. Manny Rutinel, D-Commerce City, who is running for Congressional District 8, and Sen. Julie Gonzales, D-Denver, who announced Monday she would challenge U.S. Sen. John Hickenlooper for the 2026 Democratic primary. Gonzales is also term-limited.

Rutinel told the Colorado Sun he intends to finish out his term in the state House.