Adams County officials call for resignation of county treasurer after ‘inappropriate behavior’

Adams County Commissioners requested the resignation of the county’s treasurer after multiple allegations of inappropriate behavior toward staff members, but he has declined to step down.

An independent investigation found multiple allegations against County Treasurer Alex Villagran to be credible, according to an Adams County Board of Commissioners news release Friday. According to The Denver Gazette’s news partner 9News, Villagran likely made offensive and unwelcome remarks of a sexual nature to county employees.

Villagran also allegedly made unwelcome physical contact with at least one female county staff member, 9News reported.

The county refused to respond to questions about the investigation from The Denver Gazette, including the investigative organization/agency and how much it cost taxpayers. The Denver Gazette has not yet received investigative records related to the incident after filing a Colorado Open Records Act request Friday.

Villagran was elected to the position in 2022, began his term in January 2023 and has one year remaining in office.

When asked to resign by the board, Villagran declined, according to the release. As an independently elected official, Villagran is not under the board’s authority and they are unable to determine whether he remains in office.

Villagran did not respond to The Denver Gazette’s request for comment on the matter.

“We are deeply disappointed with this situation,” Lynn Baca, Chair of the BoCC, said in the release. “However, Adams County remains committed to a safe and respectful environment for employees and visitors alike.”

A report from the investigation obtained by 9News cites specific incidents. Villagran is accused of asking an employee whether they would date a guy 20 years younger, mentioning “They want a lot of sex,” according to 9News reporting.

“He pumped his arms and pelvis at me to stimulate sex,” one person who was interviewed in the report said, according to 9News.

In another instance, 9News reported, Villagran is accused of kissing a female on the forehead, who said she was “shell-shocked.”

An employee also accused Villagran of adjusting her bra strap.

The report also notes some of the conduct was previously reported and employees do not think the county appropriately handled past complaints, according to the 9News article.

The investigation includes a statement provided by Villagran’s attorney, whom the report does not identify, 9News reported. The lawyer’s statement misidentifies Villagran, the Adams County treasurer, as the Elbert County treasurer. The report described the lawyer’s statement as an “Incomplete denial.”

“Alex denies much of what is alleged and asserts that he has never treated any employees of his office or of other offices in Adams County differently in any manner based on the sex of such employee. He has always strived to treat all employees the same and has not in any way treated any employee different based on the sex or gender of any individual. He has also never made any sexual demand or advance toward any employee,” the statement says, according to 9News.

The lawyer also tried to explain some of the conduct, 9News reported.

“Mr. Villagran also has physical limitations and cultural differences that may be perceived as other than what they are or are intended to be,” the lawyer wrote.

The lawyer said Villagran was prepared to work to adjust perceptions of him, even though the Board of Commissioners has called for him to resign, 9News wrote.