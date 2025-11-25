Aurora court to hold warrant amnesty week for non-violent offenders

Aurora court officials are holding Fresh Start Week at the beginning of December, when people with certain non-violent active warrants can get them cleared without arrest by showing up at walk-in court.

Aurora Fresh Start Week will happen from Dec. 8 to 12, excluding Wednesday, Dec. 10.

During the week people with active warrants can attend walk-in court between 1:30 and 3 p.m., meet with a defense attorney from Aurora’s Public Defender’s Office, appear before a judge and have their warrant cancelled, according to a news release from Aurora Municipal Court.

Attendees may then set a new court date in their case or resolve it.

Warrants eligible for Fresh Start Week include those in traffic, animal control, zoning and select criminal cases. Warrants not eligible include those for domestic violence and other crimes involving violence or weapons, the news release said.

Attendees must check in with Court Services or Aurora Public Defender’s office by 1 p.m. each day to get their case on the day’s docket. Anyone arriving after 1 p.m. will only be added to the docket time permitting.

Walk-in court is held in Division 6 of the Aurora Municipal Court, 14999 E. Alameda Parkway.

The initiative also includes a remote option. To appear in court remotely, defendants can meet with a defense attorney at the Aurora Mental Health and Recovery homeless services drop-in center, 1544 Elmira St., on Dec. 8, 9 or 11.

Interpreters will be available for both options.

To register or determine eligibility for Fresh Start Week, defendants should provide their first and last name, date of birth and contact information to the Aurora Public Defender’s Office in-person, via email at pubdefwarrants@auroragov.org or on the phone at 303-739-6555.

Pre-registration is encouraged but not required, according to the news release.

A system to check for active warrants is available on Aurora Municipal Court’s website.

The following crime warrants are not eligible for this initiative:

• 94-36 Assault

• 94-37 Battery

• 94-38 Reckless Endangerment

• 94-41 Menacing

• 94-110(a)(3) Disorderly Conduct – display of a weapon

• 94-144(a) Unlawful Concealment of Weapons

• 94-1455(a) Possessing an Illegal Weapon

• 94-147 Possession of Defaced Weapon

•94-150 Possession Under the Influence