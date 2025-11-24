Poll: Gov. Jared Polis’ favorability rating drops below 50%

Gov. Jared Polis’ favorability rating has dropped below 50%, according to a recent poll.

The November poll, conducted by the Colorado Polling Institute, surveyed 622 Colorado voters about a number of issues, including affordability, the state’s economy and their opinions on elected officials.

Back in March, just over half of respondents said they held a positive view of Gov. Jared Polis.

The latest poll showed Polis’ favorability rating dropping 6 percentage points since, with 45% of voters saying they view him very or somewhat favorably. Forty-six percent of voters said they view Polis unfavorably, while 9% said they have no opinion or are not familiar with the governor.

U.S. Sen. John Hickenlooper’s favorability rating saw a similar downturn: 43% of voters said they view him somewhat or very favorably, also down 6 percentage points since March. Thirty-eight percent of voters said they view the Democrat unfavorably, up 2 percentage points, while 19% said they aren’t familiar with him.

Meanwhile, voters are more familiar with U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet, who is running for governor, and they hold mixed reviews of both Bennet and Attorney General Phil Weiser.

The two face each other in the Democratic primary for govenror.

Bennet saw a 4-percentage point dip in his favorability rating, with 41% of respondents saying they view him positively. An additional 35% of voters said they have an unfavorable view of Bennet, up four percentage points, while 24% of voters said they are unfamiliar with the gubernatorial candidate.

The majority of voters said they have never heard of Weiser. Just under a fifth of voters said they view him favorably, up 2 percentage points from March, while 19% hold an unfavorable view.

Meanwhile, immigration is the No. 1 issue Colorado voters said they want the government to address, along with the cost of living and housing affordability.

Voters had a slightly more positive view of the state’s budget than they did over the spring, but not by much: 11% said they thought the budget was in “pretty good shape,” up 5 percentage points from March. The majority of respondents, however, said the state budget has “some problems” but is not in a crisis, while 35% said the budget is in a crisis — up 5 percentage points from eight months ago.

Most voters are pessimistic about the direction of Colorado’s economy: 46% believe it would worsen in the next year, while 43% think it would remain about the same. Only 12% said they think the economy would improve in the next year.

Additionally, the majority of Colorado voters said they’re feeling the effects of inflation: 61% have cut back on non-essential spending, nearly 20 percentage points higher than the national average. While 43% of Americans said there has been no change in their spending recently, only 28% of Coloradans said the same.