NEWSLETTERS
SUBSCRIBE
Colorado Politics

Print Edition

Log in
My Account
Log in
Subscribe
My Account
Log in

Calendar Nov. 24-30

By 11/22/2025 | updated 1 hour ago
Colorado Politics Calendar logo

CoPo’s weekly political calendar will help you find political and public-policy events throughout Colorado. It includes candidate and issue campaign events, public policy meetings, court hearings, state and local party conventions, assemblies, debates, rallies, parades, speaking engagements, traveling dignitary appearances, water meetings, book signings, county commission hearings, city council meetings and more. As a subscriber, you can submit your own events for publication to calendar@coloradopolitics.com for free publication on this page. Please include who, what, when, where and why for each event.

(Party designations: R-Republican, D-Democrat, L-Libertarian, G-Green, S-Socialist, U-Unity, F-Forward.)

MONDAY, NOV. 24

TUESDAY, NOV. 25

  • (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: Heather Gardens Democrats Meeting, 4-5:30 p.m., 2888 S. Heather Gardens Way, Aurora
  • (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Internationalism Committee, 6-7:15 p.m., RSVP at https://bit.ly/ddsa-international
  • (R) Douglas County Republican Party: Castle Rock Grassroots Conservatives, 6-9 p.m., 519 Wilcox St., Castle Rock
  • (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: HD 24 Meeting, 6:30-7:30 p.m., contact 303-277-1113 for more information 
  • (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: HD 27 Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., contact jonah.hearne@reagan.com for more information 

WEDNESDAY, NOV. 26

THURSDAY, NOV. 27

  • (D) Denver Democratic Party: Stonewall Monthly Meeting, 6-7:30 p.m., visit https://www.coloradodems.org/events for more information 
  • (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 2 Meeting, 6:15-7:15 p.m., 1955 E. Arizon Ave., Denver
  • (D) Gilpin County Democratic Party: Central Committee Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., 15131 CO-119, Black Hawk
  • (R) CU Republicans: Meeting, 7-8 p.m., contact coloradocr@gmail.com for more information

FRIDAY, NOV. 28

  • (D) Adams County Democratic Party: CD 8 Protest Club, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., 10701 Melody Dr., Northglenn
  • (R) Republicans @ Denver Athletic Club: Meeting, 12-1 p.m., 1325 Glenarm Pl., Denver
  • (D) Denver Democratic Party: 4th Friday Fight Backs, 4-6 p.m., E 112th Ave & Colorado Blvd., Thornton, RSVP at https://www.coloradodems.org/events 
  • (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Trans Rights Working Group Meeting, 6-7 p.m., visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84465307258 passcode 744847 to join the meeting 
  • (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: JeffCo EIC Zoom Meeting, 6:30-7:30 p.m., contact makeadifferenceinco@gmail.com for more information
  • (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: Labor Advisory Monthly Meeting, 6:30-7:30 p.m., 363 S. Harlan St., Lakewood

SATURDAY, NOV. 29

  • (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: Bylaws Committee Meeting, 7:15-9:45 p.m., contact shawn@insuranceofdenver.com for more information 
  • (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Labor Committee Meeting, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84489800250 to join the meeting 

SUNDAY, NOV. 30

Avatar photo
Rachael Wright

Reporter

PREV

PREVIOUS

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia says she is resigning from Congress

WASHINGTON — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, a supporter of President Donald Trump who has become a critic, said Friday she is resigning from Congress in January. Greene, in a more than 10-minute video posted online, explained her decision, saying she’s “always been despised in Washington, D.C., and just never fit in.” Greene’s resignation […]

NEXT

NEXT UP

‘Lights, Camera, Hope Gala’ exceeds fundraising goal | NONPROFIT REGISTER 

Hope House Colorado News: Organizers of Lights, Camera, Hope had set a fundraising goal of $635,000 for this gala dinner and auction benefiting Hope House Colorado.   When all was said and done, however, the numbers from ticket sales, sponsorships, and live and silent auctions added up to $660,000 – a $25,000 increase over what had been projected.  Five hundred friends of Hope House Colorado attended the […]
Welcome Back.

Streak: 9 days i

Stories you've missed since your last login:

Stories you've saved for later:

Recommended stories based on your interests:

Edit my interests