Calendar Nov. 24-30

CoPo’s weekly political calendar will help you find political and public-policy events throughout Colorado. It includes candidate and issue campaign events, public policy meetings, court hearings, state and local party conventions, assemblies, debates, rallies, parades, speaking engagements, traveling dignitary appearances, water meetings, book signings, county commission hearings, city council meetings and more. As a subscriber, you can submit your own events for publication to calendar@coloradopolitics.com for free publication on this page. Please include who, what, when, where and why for each event.

(Party designations: R-Republican, D-Democrat, L-Libertarian, G-Green, S-Socialist, U-Unity, F-Forward.)

MONDAY, NOV. 24

(R) Jefferson County Republican Party: Men’s Luncheon, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 389 S. Wadsworth Blvd., Lakewood

(D) Denver Democratic Party: Tech Office Hours, 5-6 p.m., visit https://meet.google.com/cqh-rbvs-ejo to join the meeting

Rep. Rydin: Pre-Session Strategy Gathering & Fundraiser, 5:30-7 p.m., RSVP at https://secure.actblue.com/donate/gretchen-for-colorado-pre-session-gathering

(D) Summit County Democratic Party: Book Club—The Four Winds, 6-7:30 p.m., contact taratoo88@gmail.com for more information

Colorado Black Women for Political Action: General Body Meeting, 6-8 p.m., contact info@cbwpa.org or 818-539-7116 for more information

(S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Communications Working Group, 6:30-7:30 p.m., visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84465307258 Code: 744847 to join the meeting

(D) Denver Democratic Party: Climate Crisis Council Monthly Meeting, 7-8-30 p.m., visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/denver-democrats-climate-crisis-council-monthly-meeting-tickets-1301455932729 for more information

TUESDAY, NOV. 25

(D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: Heather Gardens Democrats Meeting, 4-5:30 p.m., 2888 S. Heather Gardens Way, Aurora

(S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Internationalism Committee, 6-7:15 p.m., RSVP at https://bit.ly/ddsa-international

(R) Douglas County Republican Party: Castle Rock Grassroots Conservatives, 6-9 p.m., 519 Wilcox St., Castle Rock

(R) Jefferson County Republican Party: HD 24 Meeting, 6:30-7:30 p.m., contact 303-277-1113 for more information

(R) Jefferson County Republican Party: HD 27 Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., contact jonah.hearne@reagan.com for more information

WEDNESDAY, NOV. 26

(D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: Thanksgiving Dinner Giveaway, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., 1445 Dayton St., Aurora, RSVP at https://www.signupgenius.com/go/30E0A4BA4A622A7FC1-60343350-thanksgiving?useFullSite=true#/

(D) Denver Democratic Party: South Asian Initiative, 4-5 p.m., visit https://www.coloradodems.org/events for Zoom link

(S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Healthcare Committee, 6-7 p.m., visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85403133008 code 776249 to join the meeting

(L) Denver Libertarian Party: Liberty on the Rocks, 6-9 p.m., 727 E. 16th Ave., Denver

(R) Jefferson County Republican Party: Officers Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., visit https://zoom.us/j/5539826712 to join the meeting

(D) Denver Democratic Party: Healthcare Council Monthly Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/denver-democrats-healthcare-council-monthly-meeting-tickets-1298742165779 for more information

THURSDAY, NOV. 27

(D) Denver Democratic Party: Stonewall Monthly Meeting, 6-7:30 p.m., visit https://www.coloradodems.org/events for more information

(D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 2 Meeting, 6:15-7:15 p.m., 1955 E. Arizon Ave., Denver

(D) Gilpin County Democratic Party: Central Committee Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., 15131 CO-119, Black Hawk

(R) CU Republicans: Meeting, 7-8 p.m., contact coloradocr@gmail.com for more information



FRIDAY, NOV. 28

(D) Adams County Democratic Party: CD 8 Protest Club, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., 10701 Melody Dr., Northglenn

(R) Republicans @ Denver Athletic Club: Meeting, 12-1 p.m., 1325 Glenarm Pl., Denver

(D) Denver Democratic Party: 4th Friday Fight Backs, 4-6 p.m., E 112th Ave & Colorado Blvd., Thornton, RSVP at https://www.coloradodems.org/events

(S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Trans Rights Working Group Meeting, 6-7 p.m., visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84465307258 passcode 744847 to join the meeting

(R) Jefferson County Republican Party: JeffCo EIC Zoom Meeting, 6:30-7:30 p.m., contact makeadifferenceinco@gmail.com for more information

(D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: Labor Advisory Monthly Meeting, 6:30-7:30 p.m., 363 S. Harlan St., Lakewood

SATURDAY, NOV. 29

(R) Jefferson County Republican Party: Bylaws Committee Meeting, 7:15-9:45 p.m., contact shawn@insuranceofdenver.com for more information

(S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Labor Committee Meeting, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84489800250 to join the meeting



SUNDAY, NOV. 30