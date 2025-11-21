Colorado legislator accused of misconduct, misuse of funds seeks reelection

A Republican lawmaker who made headlines over the summer after he was accused of sexual harassment and misuse of campaign funds officially launched his reelection campaign for the state House.

Rep. Ron Weinberg, who represents District 51, has denied the allegations.

Weinberg sent an email to constituents thanking them for their support and encouragement, saying, “I appreciate every one of you and I will continue to do you proud.”

“This work matters to me because our community matters,” he said. “We have taken on big challenges together and we have more to do in the years ahead.”

Weinberg was first appointed to the House in 2022. A vacancy committee selected him to replace the late Hugh McKean, who died days before the election, beginning in the 2023 session.

Weinberg ran for reelection in 2024 and won with 52% of the vote.

Weinberg is slated to serve on the House Finance Committee during the 2026 session.

In July, several women made allegations against Weinberg, saying he made unwanted sexual advances toward them while he was the chair of the Larimer County Republican Party. Through his attorney, Weinberg denied the allegations. He later claimed on X that the accusations were an attempt to attack him as he was running for minority whip.

“These claims, nearly four years old, were never mentioned when I ran for office,” he wrote. “Now, the moment I announce my run for Republican leadership, they suddenly surface. I will not be intimidated by political smear tactics. I have hired legal counsel and will defend my name and family through the law.”

Weinberg later dropped out of the minority whip race.

In August, fellow Republican Rep. Brandi Bradley of Roxborough Park filed a campaign finance complaint against Weinberg, accusing him of misusing campaign funds for personal expenses, including haircuts, clothing and a nearly $2,000 donation to an Israeli soccer team.

Bradley also accused Weinberg of using a master key at the state Capitol to access lawmakers’ offices without permission, according to 9News.

Last January, Rep. Stephanie Luck, R-Penrose, accused Weinberg of using the key to enter her office to turn on a light switch. She complained to House Speaker Julie McCluskie, D-Dillon, who wrote that there was “no evidence to refute Weinberg’s account,” although if he had a master key, he had to turn it in immediately.