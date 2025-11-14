Russia launches hypersonic missiles and 430 drones against Ukraine, Ukraine fires ‘Long Neptunes’ at Russia

The war between Russia and Ukraine hit a brutal stretch on Friday, with both countries reporting being hit by the other’s military weapons.

Two Zircon hypersonic cruise missiles reportedly hit the Ukrainian city of Sumy in an industrial zone on Friday morning. Additionally, Russia carried out attacks in other Ukrainian cities, including Kyiv, Kharkiv, and Odesa. The Embassy of Azerbaijan in Kyiv reportedly suffered damage due to debris from one of the attacks. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky commented on the overnight onslaught by Russia, mentioning that 430 drones and 18 missiles were used in the strikes, which left four people dead and many injured, including a pregnant woman.

“Since last night, our emergency services have been working at the sites of the Russian strikes,” Zelensky said in a post on X. “A wicked attack – as of now, we know of dozens of wounded, including children and a pregnant woman. Sadly, four people have been killed. My condolences to their families and loved ones. About 430 drones and 18 missiles were used in the strike, including ballistic and aeroballistic missiles.”

“This was a deliberately calculated attack aimed at causing maximum harm to people and civilian infrastructure,” he added. “In Kyiv alone, dozens of apartment buildings have been damaged. The Azerbaijani Embassy was hit by debris from an Iskander missile. The main target of the attack was Kyiv, and strikes also hit Kyiv, Kharkiv, and Odesa regions. According to preliminary data, the Russians used a Zircon missile in the Sumy region this morning.”

“Russia continues its terror against Ukrainian cities, specifically against civilian infrastructure – and the key targets for Russia last night were residential areas in Kyiv and energy facilities,” Zelensky continued.

Zelensky noted that Ukraine responded to Russia’s attacks with its own strikes. The Ukrainian president touted the use of “Long Neptunes” in retaliatory strikes against Russia on Friday. The weapon is a cruise missile with a range to strike up to 621 miles, according to reports.

“Third, overnight our warriors successfully used ‘Long Neptunes’ against designated targets on Russian territory – and this is our entirely just response to Russia’s ongoing terror,” Zelensky said. “Ukrainian missiles are delivering increasingly significant and precise results virtually every month.”

Also on Friday, the Russian oil company Transneft reportedly halted oil pumping to the port of Novorossiysk, Krasnodar Krai, Russia, near the Black Sea, following a drone strike, according to the Moscow Times.

Despite Ukraine’s countermeasures, Zelensky said his country still faces significant disadvantages and has requested help from allies. He said his country needs “reinforcements,” including military technology such as interceptors, to stop Russia’s devastating attacks on his country.

“Ukraine is responding to these strikes with long-range strength, and the world must stop these attacks on life with sanctions,” Zelensky said. “Russia is still able to sell oil and build its schemes. All of this must end. A great deal of work is underway with partners to strengthen our air defense, but it is not enough. We need reinforcement with additional systems and interceptor missiles. Europe and the United States can help. We are counting on real decisions.”