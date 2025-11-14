Historic neighborhood is site for 49th L’Esprit de Noel home tour | NONPROFIT REGISTER 

News: Denver’s historic Hilltop neighborhood is the setting for the Central City Opera Guild’s 49th L’Esprit de Noel Holiday Home Tour.

Five unique abodes will be festooned in holiday decor for this annual fundraiser taking place Nov. 21 and 22. The exact locations will be provided upon ticket purchases.

First surveyed in 1886 and annexed to Denver by 1903, Hilltop flourished with the arrival of streetcars, the establishment of Cranmer Park and the construction of landmark institutions like Graland Country Day School (1927) and Amos Steck Elementary School (1931).

Following World War II, the neighborhood boomed, adding Epiphany Episcopal Church, a commercial center at Third and Holly, Temple Emanuel and Carson Elementary School.

Today, Hilltop preserves its original character while welcoming re-builds and newer designs, making it one of Denver’s most cherished neighborhoods.

Barbara H. Ferguson, founding president of the Central City Opera Guild, is L’Esprit’s Presenting Sponsor.

The participating florists and table designers are City Floral; DeFine Design; Elizabeth Rose Florals; The Fresh Flower Market; Home with Holliday; Hara Kara, A Floral + Design Firm; and Lucy’s Flowers & Design.

Tickets are $40 for Central City Opera Guild members and $50 for guests. They may be purchased by visiting www.lespritdenoel.org

About the organization: The Central City Opera Guild was established in 1974 to assist the Central City Opera with historic preservation and restoration projects, community education, cultural and social events and various fundraising campaigns.

Website: guild@centralcityopera.org

