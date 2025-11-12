Douglas County school board rejects last-minute charter school renewal proposal

Outgoing conservative Douglas County school board members spent their final meeting Tuesday tussling over a last-minute proposal to amend charter school contract renewal timelines, right before a new progressive-leaning board takes over in two weeks.

It lasted more than seven hours.

The Douglas County School District Board of Education also briefly discussed, without action, transgender athlete participation in sports. Christy Williams, the outgoing DCSD board president, had introduced both agenda items after the election results Nov. 4 brought four new progressive-leaning directors. .

Most controversial was her proposal changing the charter school renewal process from a five-year to a 10-year interval in a resolution “to extend existing charter terms for high performing charters.”

The DCSD board narrowly rejected the matter, 4-3, representing the last significant action taken by the conservative-majority education board. Tim Moore’s “no” vote split the room, after he appeared for the proposal but was on the fence over legal concerns.

Hours prior, dozens of Douglas County residents filled the meeting room. Many blamed the board majority for lacking accountability and transparency, arguing outgoing board members rushed the proposals before leaving.

The charter resolution intended to eliminate the existing five-year renewal process, converting to a 10-year-extension for eligible district charter schools that request to do so by Nov. 24 — when the new progressive-leaning board plans to begin its term.

In conservative-led Douglas County, the Nov. 4 election signaled a shift in dichotomy from a conservative-focused school board to a progressive-leaning education front. That’s the opposite of what happened four years ago with DCSD board flipping to a conservative majority.

DCSD includes more than 61,000 students across 20 charter schools and 72 public K-12 schools, in a county of over 400,000 residents.

Outgoing term-expired members include Williams, Moore, Becky Myers and Kaylee Winegar. With terms expiring in 2027, the continuing DCSD board members are moderates Brad Geiger, Susan Meek and Valerie Thompson.

On Nov. 4, Douglas County voters chose to elect Clark Callahan, Kelly Denzler, Kyrzia Parker and Tony Ryan to make up four of the seven member board — all progressive-leaning.

Under the proposed charter school change, schools up for renewal would automatically receive 10 additional years without submitting paperwork or undergoing review.

Charters could’ve either accepted or deny the extended renewal option.

Charters would still report at five years for mid-term reviews, instead of a vote to renew, according to the resolution.

If passed, two DCSD charters who face renewal next year had been pushed to 2036, while four schools are up for renewal in 2030, but be pushed to 2040, meaning it would be over a decade since its last contract renewal.

DCSD originally scheduled the charter extension resolution to the agenda as a discussion item on Oct. 23. However, on Friday, board members blamed Williams for changing the resolution to a planned action item for board vote, instead of just a discussion.

Douglas County residents argued the move tarnished board transparency, accountability and would impact a generation of students. Proponents said it will provide charters more favorable terms.

Prior to Tuesday’s meeting, Williams told The Denver Gazette she introduced the resolution to Tuesday’s agenda on Oct. 23, a request “brought forward by one of our longstanding charters.”

“They have gone through the process of talking to staff and are now bringing it to the board,” Williams said.

The resolution noted DCSD charter schools that were eligible for extended contract terms: Academy Charter, Parker Core Knowledge, Platte River, DCS Montessori, Challenge to Excellence, American Academy Castle Pines, Northstar Academy, Skyview, STEM, Ben Franklin, Aspen View, American Academy Motsenbocker, World Compass, Global Village, Parker Performing Arts, American Academy Lincoln Meadows, Renaissance and Leman Classical Academy.

“I’m not aware of a time that any board, anywhere, has threatened the renewal of a charter school,” Geiger, a moderate, said in a 9NEWS article, adding the introduction of such policy is “bad governance.”

“We have a duty to tell the people what we’re doing and to tell them in advance and to give them a chance to address it,” Geiger said in voting no.

“Schools have different needs, have different resources, may have different challenges, but it doesn’t matter, because we’re not going to be able to give them any kind of substantive review for 13, 14 or 15 years,” Geiger said.

“This is a pretty significant change to push through in one conversation,” Meek, not in favor, said.

“It’s disrespectful to our community to put something on the agenda this way,” she added.

Opposing board members and constituents pleaded for the new board to have chance to discuss five-year to 10-year contract renewals, so the process isn’t rushed.

Board member Moore represented the deciding vote.

He suggested to take the matter to executive session over legal concerns, but the board chose not to. Moore decided to vote against the matter after appearing to pose more questions than answers on the resolution and its legality.

“A charter school had a legal team look at it and that is what I am putting on the agenda,” Williams responded to legal concerns.

The majority of public speakers spoke against the charter renewal proposal.

“The idea that a sitting board should handcuff future, elected officials, because they might ask harder questions about accountability, is the opposite of good governance that is not protection, that’s entrenchment,” DCSD parent Lori Wright said

DCSD constituent Michael Kemp supported the five-year renewal period.

“It allows the district to do a lot better planning with regards to facility needs,” he said. “It allows the district to better monitor student enrollment and then trends associated with that as the needs of the district shift.”

Callahan, a board member elect, insisted on allowing the new board to discuss.

“Given the long term impact of this proposal, I respectfully request that incoming board members be included in discussions of this significance,” Callahan said.

“A 10 year contract breaks balance,” he said. “Leadership can change, academic results can shift and finances can fluctuate dramatically in that time.”

Miles Cortez, board chair from the Challenger to Excellence Charter School, presented for the board. He argued the public spread misinformation during public comment.

“This resolution doesn’t change anything with respect to monitoring, oversight, accountability, nothing in that regard changes,” the charter school representative said, insisting that longer terms provides financial flexibility for better school resources.

Responding to accountability claims, Cortez insisted charters “have more accountability and oversight and do more reporting than the neighborhood schools,” adding that DCSD charters have earned longer terms through outstanding performance.

“It frankly should’ve been done already,” Cortez said. “We are here because we have to be.”

Meek balked at Cortez, calling his response disrespectful to the public.

“It’s worth taking the time to allow our community to engage and be a part of that conversation,” Meek said.

“This board is asking for more lawsuits by rushing something through,” she added later on.

Thompson, against the proposal, said the presence of one charter school doesn’t represent what other charter schools think.

“I just don’t have enough information to be able to weigh when extensions are appropriate and under what conditions,” she said.

Supporting board members argued the conversation was meant to be in October, not during the cusp of a board transition.

“I would be afraid that all of a sudden we would have board that’s coming in that are not going to be favorable to our charter schools,” Myers, in favor, said.

Superintendent Erin Kane said the district addresses under-performing schools by offering professional development.

“As someone who ran a charter school for a very long time, we have always had enjoyed a great relationship and a great partnership with our charters, and we are incredibly proud of that and we work very collaboratively together,” Kane said.

This story is developing and will be updated with the discussion over transgender athletes in sports. The Denver Gazette’s news partner, 9NEWS, contributed to this report.