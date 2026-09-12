Colorado Politics Calendar Sept. 14-20

CoPo’s weekly political calendar will help you find political and public-policy events throughout Colorado. It includes candidate and issue campaign events, public policy meetings, court hearings, state and local party conventions, assemblies, debates, rallies, parades, speaking engagements, traveling dignitary appearances, water meetings, book signings, county commission hearings, city council meetings and more. As a subscriber, you can submit your own events for publication to calendar@coloradopolitics.com for free publication on this page. Please include who, what, when, where and why for each event.

(Party designations: R-Republican, D-Democrat, L-Libertarian, G-Green, S-Socialist, U-Unity, F-Forward.)

MONDAY, SEPT. 14

(R) Jefferson County Republican Party: Men’s Luncheon , 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 389 S. Wadsworth Blvd., Lakewood

, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 389 S. Wadsworth Blvd., Lakewood (D) Eagle County Democratic Party: Pints and Politics , 4:30-6:30 p.m., 82 E. Beaver Creek Blvd., Avon

, 4:30-6:30 p.m., 82 E. Beaver Creek Blvd., Avon (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Steering Committee Meeting , 6-7:30 p.m., visit denverdsa.org/events for Zoom link

, 6-7:30 p.m., visit denverdsa.org/events for Zoom link (R) Denver Republican Party: HD 6 Meeting , 6-7:30 p.m., 830 Elm St., Denver

, 6-7:30 p.m., 830 Elm St., Denver (R) Broomfield County Republican Party: Monthly Meeting , 6:30-8 p.m., 280 Spader Way, Broomfield

, 6:30-8 p.m., 280 Spader Way, Broomfield (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: Rules Committee Meeting , 6:30-8 p.m., contact info@arapahoedems.org for more information

, 6:30-8 p.m., contact info@arapahoedems.org for more information (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Housing Justice Meeting , 7-8 p.m., visit denverdsa.org/events for Zoom link

, 7-8 p.m., visit denverdsa.org/events for Zoom link (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Migrant Justice Working Group , 7-8 p.m., visit denverdsa.org/events for Zoom link

, 7-8 p.m., visit denverdsa.org/events for Zoom link (D) Douglas County Democratic Party: Executive Committee, 7-9 p.m., contact secretary@dougcodems.org for more information

TUESDAY, SEPT. 15

Colorado General Assembly: Capital Development Committee , 10 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 357, Denver

, 10 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 357, Denver (D) Broomfield County Democratic Party: A Dem Good Time , 11 a.m.-12 p.m., 1280 E. 1st AVe., Broomfield

, 11 a.m.-12 p.m., 1280 E. 1st AVe., Broomfield (R) Douglas County Republican Party: Lincoln Day Dinner with Mark Geist , 5 p.m., 14771 S. Spruce Mountain Rd., Larkspur, purchase tickets at https://douglascounty.givingfuel.com/2026-lincoln-day-dinner

, 5 p.m., 14771 S. Spruce Mountain Rd., Larkspur, purchase tickets at https://douglascounty.givingfuel.com/2026-lincoln-day-dinner (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Internationalism Committee , 6-7:15 p.m., visit denverdsa.org/events for Zoom link

, 6-7:15 p.m., visit denverdsa.org/events for Zoom link (D) Denver Democratic Party: Executive Committee Meeting , 6-7:30 p.m., 690 Colorado Blvd., Denver

, 6-7:30 p.m., 690 Colorado Blvd., Denver (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: Mountain Republicans Club & 285 Tea Party , 6-7:30 p.m., 26624 N. Turkey Creek Rd., Evergreen

, 6-7:30 p.m., 26624 N. Turkey Creek Rd., Evergreen (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: HD 29 Meeting , 6:30-7:30 p.m., 1212 Miramonte St., Broomfield

, 6:30-7:30 p.m., 1212 Miramonte St., Broomfield (R) Weld County Republican Party: Executive Committee Meeting , 6:30-8 p.m., 361 71st Ave., Greeley

, 6:30-8 p.m., 361 71st Ave., Greeley (R) Denver Republican Party: HD 2 Meeting , 7-8 p.m., 700 S. Franklin St., Denver

, 7-8 p.m., 700 S. Franklin St., Denver (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Communications Working Group, 7-8 p.m., visit denverdsa.org/events for Zoom link

(S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Socials Working Group, 7-8 p.m., visit denverdsa.org/events for Zoom link

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 16

(R) Douglas County Republican Party: Republican Women , 11 a.m.-1 p.m., 9808 Sunningdale Blvd., Lone Tree

, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., 9808 Sunningdale Blvd., Lone Tree DRCOG: Executive Committee , 4:30 p.m., 1001 17th St., Ste. 700, Red Rocks Conference Room, Denver

, 4:30 p.m., 1001 17th St., Ste. 700, Red Rocks Conference Room, Denver (D) Grand County Democratic Party: Fun-Raising for Democracy , 5-8 p.m., 1101 Co. Rd. 53, Adam’s Promise Building, Granby

, 5-8 p.m., 1101 Co. Rd. 53, Adam’s Promise Building, Granby DRCOG: Performance and Engagement Committee , 5:30 p.m., 1001 17th St., Ste. 700, Red Rocks Conference Room, Denver

, 5:30 p.m., 1001 17th St., Ste. 700, Red Rocks Conference Room, Denver (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Abolish Rent Book Club , 5:30-6:30 p.m., visit denverdsa.org/events for Zoom link

, 5:30-6:30 p.m., visit denverdsa.org/events for Zoom link (D) Summit County Democratic Party: Monthly Meeting , 5:30-7 p.m., 83 Nancy’s Pl., Frisco

, 5:30-7 p.m., 83 Nancy’s Pl., Frisco (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Muni Research Working Group , 6-7 p.m., visit denverdsa.org/events for Zoom link

, 6-7 p.m., visit denverdsa.org/events for Zoom link (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 61 Meeting , 6-7:30 p.m., 5428 S. Parker Rd., Aurora

, 6-7:30 p.m., 5428 S. Parker Rd., Aurora (D) Denver Democratic Party: Labor Initiative Meeting , 6-7:30 p.m., 6350 Broadway, Denver

, 6-7:30 p.m., 6350 Broadway, Denver (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: HD 24 Monthly Meeting, 6:30-7:30 p.m., visit https://us06web.zoom.us/j/4046576716 to join the meeting

THURSDAY, SEPT. 17

Colorado General Assembly: House Workplace Harassment , 10 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0112, Denver

, 10 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0112, Denver Colorado General Assembly: Commission on Medicaid , 11 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., LSB A, Denver

, 11 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., LSB A, Denver Colorado General Assembly: Capital Building Advisory Committee , 1:30 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 357, Denver

, 1:30 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 357, Denver (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: No On 109/110 Working Group Meeting , 5-6 p.m., visit denverdsa.org/events for Zoom link

, 5-6 p.m., visit denverdsa.org/events for Zoom link Grand County: Candidate Forum , 6-7 p.m., 511 S. Zerex St., #204 B, Fraser

, 6-7 p.m., 511 S. Zerex St., #204 B, Fraser (R) Douglas County Republican Party: Freedom Fellowship , 6-8 p.m., 7835 Piney River Ave., Sterling Ranch

, 6-8 p.m., 7835 Piney River Ave., Sterling Ranch (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: Community Range Night , 6-9 p.m., 1 Park St., Broomfield

, 6-9 p.m., 1 Park St., Broomfield (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: HD 29 Meeting , 6:30-7:30 p.m., 1212 Miramonte St., Broomfield

, 6:30-7:30 p.m., 1212 Miramonte St., Broomfield (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: HD 28 Meeting , 6:30-7:30 p.m., 13952 Denver West Pkwy., #450, Lakewood

, 6:30-7:30 p.m., 13952 Denver West Pkwy., #450, Lakewood (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Political Education Committee Meeting , 7-8 p.m., visit denverdsa.org/events for Zoom link

, 7-8 p.m., visit denverdsa.org/events for Zoom link (R) CU Republicans: Meeting , 7-8 p.m., contact coloradocr@gmail.com for more information

, 7-8 p.m., contact coloradocr@gmail.com for more information (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Western District Call , 7:30-8:30 p.m., visit denverdsa.org/events for Zoom link

, 7:30-8:30 p.m., visit denverdsa.org/events for Zoom link (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Thems, Femmes & Friends Social + Karaoke!, 8-10 p.m., 420 E. Colfax Ave., Denver

FRIDAY, SEPT. 18

Colorado General Assembly: Joint Budget Committee , 9 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., LSB A, Denver

, 9 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., LSB A, Denver (R) Republicans @ Denver Athletic Club: Meeting , 12-1 p.m., 1325 Glenarm Pl., Denver

, 12-1 p.m., 1325 Glenarm Pl., Denver (D) Colorado Democratic Party: Education Council , 1:30-3:30 p.m., visit coloradodems.org/events for Zoom link

, 1:30-3:30 p.m., visit coloradodems.org/events for Zoom link (D) Weld County Democratic Party: Metro District Town Hall-Johnstown , 6-8:30 p.m., RSVP at https://www.mo4colorado.org/event-details/johnstown-metro-district-town-hall

, 6-8:30 p.m., RSVP at https://www.mo4colorado.org/event-details/johnstown-metro-district-town-hall (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: Election Integrity Committee Meeting , 6:30-7:30 p.m., contact makeadifferenceinco@gmail.com for more information

, 6:30-7:30 p.m., contact makeadifferenceinco@gmail.com for more information (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: JeffCo EIC Zoom Meeting, 6:30-7:30 p.m., contact makeadifferenceinco@gmail.com for more information

SATURDAY, SEPT. 19

(D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 8 Meeting , 9:30-11 a.m., 5209 Montview Blvd., Denver

, 9:30-11 a.m., 5209 Montview Blvd., Denver (D) Denver Democratic Party: Denver Central Committee Meeting , 10 a.m., visit https://givebutter.com/fall-2026-cc for more information

, 10 a.m., visit https://givebutter.com/fall-2026-cc for more information Aurora Legislators: Virtual Town Hall , 10:15-11:30 a.m., visit coloradodems.org/events for Zoom link

, 10:15-11:30 a.m., visit coloradodems.org/events for Zoom link NAACP: Aurora Candidates Forum , 12-4 p.m., RSVP at coloradodems.org/events

, 12-4 p.m., RSVP at coloradodems.org/events (D) Montrose County Democratic Party: Blue Tsunami Gala, 3:30-8:30 p.m., 1800 Pavilion Dr., Montrose

SUNDAY, SEPT. 20