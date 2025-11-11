Douglas County school board to discuss policy on transgender athletes

The Douglas County School District’s governing body, currently made up of a conservative majority, is discussing sports policy as it applies to transgender athletes right before four new progressive-leaning school board members are set to take over in about two weeks.

The board plans only to discuss – not act – on any policy, according to the posted agenda.

However, the seven-member DCSD board Tuesday night might expect a long and heated meeting. The policy items slated for discussion included a proposed 10-year extension of charter schools. Also on the agenda is a 30-minute first reading on “preserving fairness and safety in sports.”

The resolution to be discussed stipulates that biological boys aren’t allowed in girls sports, and vice versa – meaning transgender athletes may compete only in the sport of their biological gender.

That extends to interscholastic sports, according to the resolution.

“In situations where the sexes are not similarly situated, valid sex-based classifications can help preserve the dignity, safety, and opportunities of each sex,” the resolution reads.

“Schools across the country and in Colorado are ignoring this reality and allowing men and boys to compete against women and girls,” the resolution adds. “This is demeaning, unfair, and dangerous to women and girls, and denies women and girls the equal opportunity to participate and excel in competitive sports.”

The issue was prominent on the campaign trail, when conservative candidates pointed to boys in girls’ sports as a top issue. The conservative-leaning candidates lost to their progressive rivals, a mirror image of what happened four years ago, when conservatives won seats.

DCSD includes more than 61,000 students across 92 charter, elementary, middle and high schools in a county of over 400,000 residents.

Tuesday’s DCSD board meeting begins at 5 p.m.