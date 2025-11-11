Outgoing Douglas County School Board to vote on last-minute 10-year charter school extensions

Lame duck elected leaders do not get held accountable for their actions. They have already been voted out or have reached the end of their term limits.

Four conservative Douglas County school board members, voted out in last week’s election, will meet Tuesday for one last meeting and decide a last-minute agenda item to extend charter school agreements by 10 years.

The current charter renewal in Douglas County is every five years.

The agenda item, added Friday by Board President Christy Williams, would grant automatic 10-year extensions to all district charter schools that request to do so by Nov. 24. That is also the last date the conservative board members are on the board, as the new moderate slate voted in by Douglas County voters gets installed later that day.

For more on this story and more, visit The Denver Gazette’s news partner, 9NEWS.