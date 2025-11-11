Buttigieg says Trump ‘wouldn’t last five minutes as an air traffic controller’

Former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg condemned President Donald Trump’s criticism of air traffic controllers.

Buttigieg responded to Trump’s Truth Social post Monday after the president floated a “$10,000 bonus” for air traffic controllers who continued working through the now 41-day government shutdown, and gave those who walked off the job a “negative mark.”

“The President wouldn’t last five minutes as an air traffic controller, and after everything they’ve been through – and the way this administration has treated them from Day One – he has no business s****ing on them now,” Buttigieg wrote on X.

Air traffic controllers have missed two paychecks since the Senate was unable to agree on a vote by the Oct. 1 deadline, prompting a government shutdown. Last week, the Transportation Department announced a 10% reduction in flights at 40 locations due to a shortage of air traffic controllers.

“For those that did nothing but complain, and took time off, even though everyone knew they would be paid, IN FULL, shortly into the future, I am NOT HAPPY WITH YOU,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

On Sunday night, the Senate successfully voted to proceed on the continuing resolution to fund the government. The House of Representatives must approve the continuing resolution before the government can reopen.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy predicted that delays and cancellations of flights “will live on” beyond when the government reopens.

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth offered Duffy military air traffic controllers, which Duffy suggested he would use.

The Washington Examiner has reached out to Buttigieg and the White House for comment.