Trump issues pardons for Giuliani, Meadows, and others involved in 2020 presidential election controversy

President Donald Trump issued a proclamation, published on Sunday night, to multiple individuals for “certain offenses related to the 2020 presidential election,” granting them a pardon for any charges against them. The official date of the actual proclamation was not revealed.

“This pardon ends a grave national injustice perpetrated upon the American people following the 2020 Presidential Election and continues the process of national reconciliation,” read Trump’s proclamation.

The president specified that he was issuing a “full, complete, and unconditional pardon” to 77 people connected to events pertaining to the 2020 election, including those selected as presidential electors and those who engaged in any “conduct relating to their efforts to expose voting fraud and vulnerabilities in the 2020 Presidential Election.” Among the noteworthy individuals granted pardons were former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, former congressman and White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, attorneys Jenna Ellis, Sidney Powell, John Eastman, and Christina Bobb.

Other individuals included in the pardons were political activists and two former Republican state chairmen, Georgia’s David Shafer and Nevada’s Michael McDonald, as well as one former Republican chairwoman, Kelli Ward of Arizona.

The official proclamation and the list of people pardoned were posted on social media by U.S. Pardon Attorney Edward Martin.

“Important pardon of Alternate Electors of 2020!!” Martin posted on X. He added this to a previous post, which read “No MAGA left behind.”

An important detail of Trump’s pardon is that he specified that he was not included in the pardons.

“This pardon does not apply to the President of the United States, Donald J. Trump,” read the official proclamation.