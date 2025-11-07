Suspicious package with white powder leaves multiple people ill at Joint Base Andrews

Multiple people reportedly felt ill after opening a suspicious package delivered to Joint Base Andrews on Thursday.

The delivery reportedly contained a white powdery substance. Officials at the base evacuated a building after the package was opened, and multiple people felt ill. Those who reported symptoms were taken to Malcolm Grow Medical Center, where they received treatment, according to reports. Later, all patients were reported to be in stable condition and released from the facility.

The base was temporarily locked down due to the incident. A statement was released later in the day about the incident and investigation.

“As a precaution, the building and connecting building were evacuated, and a cordon was established around the area,” read a statement released by officials from the base. “Joint Base Andrews first responders were dispatched to the scene, determined there were no immediate threats, and have turned the scene over to Office of Special Investigations.”

“An investigation is currently ongoing,” read the statement.

As of early Friday morning, there have been no updates on the contents of the package or theories regarding the cause of any illness symptoms. CNN reported that an initial test of the powder by the HAZMAT team did not identify any dangerous or hazardous substances.

Joint Base Andrews is located in Prince George’s County, Maryland. It is the home base for the two Boeing VC-25 aircraft used as Air Force One when the president travels.