Voters unseat Jeffco schools leader

Tina Moeinian was elected over incumbent Mary Parker and Gloria ‘Teresa’ Rascon in the race for the District 5 seat on the Jeffco School Board of Education, according to early results.

Moeinian received the backing of the Jefferson County Education Association.

Moeinian, a professional mediator, won over Parker, the current board president, and Rascon with 40.56% of the vote; Parker had 31.78% and Rascon, 27.66%, the unofficial tally showed.

“I’m feeling optimistic and overwhelmed, but we know there are a lot of ballots left to count,” Moeinian said during election night. “It would be an honor to serve on the Jeffco school board and I’d be grateful if the voters of Jefferson County agreed.”

Jeffco Public Schools has three of its five board seats up for grabs this year: Districts 1, 2 and 5.

The district could be staring down a $60 million budget deficit, even as officials have faced scrutiny for six separate sexual misconduct-related incidents over the past two years, including an investigation into David Weiss, the district’s former chief of schools.

Weiss, who had worked for the district for nearly two decades, became chief of schools in 2022.

Weiss died by suicide following an investigation into whether he used bitcoin to purchase child pornography. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office concluded that Weiss had “no direct criminal contact with any juveniles either in person or online.”

With roughly 77,000 students, Jeffco Public Schools is among the largest school districts in Colorado.

“I’m grateful to the voters of Jefferson County for entrusting in me the amazing responsibility of serving our kids and our Jeffco community,” Peter Gibbins, District 2 winner, said.

Here are the results of other races in the district:

• District 1: Denine Echevarria (64.22%), Michael Yoccum (35.78%)

• District 2: Peter Gibbins (67.96%), Samuel Myrant (32.04%)

LAKEWOOD CITY COUNCIL

Lakewood residents voted to return all three incumbents facing challengers for the City Council, according to the initial, unofficial tally.

A fourth seat held by an incumbent is uncontested.

Ken Cruz was reelected as the Ward 3 representative with 50.79% of the vote over challengers Bonnie Nguyen and Pete Roybal. Nguyen secured 20.97% of the vote and Roybal had 28.24%.

“I’m definitely grateful for the residents of Ward 3 for their trust. The biggest thing for me is that the work continues,” Cruz said.

Cruz added that his next goals are continuing to fight for small businesses, hold listening tours and creating a youth council in 2026.

“I’ve seen other cities have a youth council, just bringing young people in in the process. I truly believe it will strengthen the process and get the youth involved,” he said.

Bill Furman won Ward 4, with 73.15% of the vote over Ariel Manzanares-Scisney and Desirée González. Manzanares-Scisney had 13.72% of the vote, while González took in 12.99%, the unofficial tally showed.

“I’m grateful for the support,” Furman said. “It reinforces that while the people who voted for me don’t necessarily like everything I voted for, they know they can at least work with me and move toward progress that will benefit the entire city and Ward 4.”

A third incumbent, Paula Nystrom, retained her seat in Ward 5 over Karen Gordey after securing 67.58% of the vote.

The fourth incumbent, Jeslin Shahrezaei, faced no competitor in Ward 1. Liz Black faced no competition in Ward 2.

There were five Lakewood City Council seats up for election, including one in each of the five wards. The City Council is composed of a mayor and 10 councilmembers, with two in each of the five wards. All of the councilmembers, including the mayor, are part-time, which is typical of a council-manager form of government.

Last month, the current council approved a new zoning code for 2026 that will change the landscape for single-family residences by allowing for duplexes, townhouses and other housing types on those properties.

GOLDEN CITY COUNCIL

Three of Golden’s City Council seats will have new faces after Tuesday’s election, with the only incumbent, Don Cameron, winning reelection.

Cameron was the only current councilmember running for reelection. He won Ward 3, while the city’s other three ward seats will be filled with new leaders.

Cameron beat out Loretta Huff and Brad Prince. Prince secured 8.68% of the vote, Huff has 37.87%, while Cameron took 53.45%, according to the unofficial tally

Emily Kurzinski won Ward 1 in an uncontested election.

The Golden City Council includes a mayor, two district councilmembers and four councilmembers representing four different wards. Both of Golden’s councilmembers and mayor are part-time positions. The district councilmember seats were not up for election this year.

Here are the results in the other races in the city:

• Ward 2: Gerchard Pfau (52.43%), Daniel Sung (47.57%)

• Ward 4: Brendan Firlie (23.69%), Sandra Knecht (76.31%)

Westminster City Council

Westminster will have a new mayor — though the city already knows the candidate well.

Voters elected two-year Councilmember Claire Carmelia as the city’s new mayor over eight-year Councilmember David DeMott and Bruce Baker.

Carmelia received 53.47% of the votes over DeMott’s 21.46% and Baker’s 25.08%.

Carmelia said in a candidate forum earlier this year that the biggest problem facing the city is maintaining strong economic growth in times of national uncertainty. The city needs to work with local businesses and attract regional destinations to the area, she said.

Voters in the city of 115,000 people also chose from eight City Council candidates running for the three open seats.

The mayor and councilmembers are not full-time positions. The councilmembers are not split into wards — a proposition that was declined in last year’s election — with six councilmembers representing the entirety of the city.

Here are the rest of the results:

• Kathy Stroud (12.97%)

• Phillip Romero (9.49%)

• Kara Hucke (5.20%)

• Sarah Nurmela (16.81%)

•Jeremy Nuanes (11.36%)

•Obi Ezeadi (19.81%)

•Jack Johnson (16.91%)

•Karen Kalavity (7.46%)

Arvada City Council

Arvada City Council candidates with voting signs outside on election day. (Courtesy of Mayor Lauren Simpson).

Voters elected a new at-large councilmember in Arvada in Michael Griffith, who won 62.09% of the vote over Denise Vargas’ 37.91%, according to the unofficial tally on Tuesday night.

The two at-large candidates were running to replace Brad Rupert, who was appointed in December 2024 to fill a vacated seat by Lisa Feret going to the state legislature. Rupert did not seek reelection.

Griffith, who has lived in Arvada since 2014, has a background in transportation engineering and design and has served on the planning commission.

Candidates ran for three separate seats on the city’s council — District 1, 3 and the at-large seat.

The Arvada City Council includes a mayor, one councilmember for four districts and two at-large members that represent the entirety of the community. All councilmembers are considered part-time, except for the mayor.

Here are the results of other races in the city:

• District 1: Randy Moorman (69.06%), Eric Bodenstab (30.94%)

• District 3: Rebecka Lovisone (69.26%), Aaron Skoff (30.74%)