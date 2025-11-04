NEWSLETTERS
Littleton votes against housing ‘density’; new mayor elected in Centennial

By 11/04/2025 | updated 34 minutes ago
Jane Brennan of Rooted in Littleton leads a cheer for the passing of 3A, right before the polls closed during a watch party at Platte River Bar and Grill on Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025. David Carlton, candidate for Littleton city council, applauds to the left. (Jerilee Bennett/The Denver Gazette)

Littleton voters have so far favored a ballot measure that disallows multiplexes and similar types of housing in single-family home neighborhoods, according to early returns posted after polls closed on Tuesday night.

The “yes” campaign led opponents by 10 points, 55% to 45%, with 13,117 total votes cast from Arapahoe, Jefferson and Douglas counties.

At issue is whether to alter the city’s charter to disallow development of multiplex homes – like duplexes, triplexes and quadraplexes – in neighborhoods zoned for single-family homes, part of a larger push for “density” in metro Denver.

Back in January, Littleton councilmembers considered an ordinance allowing duplexes, multiplexes, triplexes and ADU’s within single-family zoned neighborhoods. Homeowners, in response, pushed back on the city, resulting in the council indefinitely postponing the ordinance.

Littleton officials said the city the needs 6,550 more housing units over the next few decades.

Proponents of “density” argued it would provide more affordable housing options and give that decision to homeowners. Meanwhile, critics countered it would change the character of single-family homes and undercut what homebuyers expected when they first purchased their houses.

Rooted in Littleton, a group formed against the proposal, garnered enough signatures to place 3A on the ballot.

In its latest campaign finance report, the “Yes on 3A” campaign received about $38,000. Meanwhile, the No on 3A committee, raised about $8,500. Vibrant Littleton, a group that is also against 3A, raised $2,540.

LITTLETON CITY COUNCIL

Mayor

Littleton voters are set to give Kyle Schlachter a second term as mayor over challenger Patrick Driscoll for the mayoral seat, according to early returns posted after polls closed on Tuesday night.

Schlachter, the incumbent mayor, led Driscoll, a councilmember, by 12 points, 57% to 43%, with 12,781 of votes tallied so far.

Four Littleton City Council positions, including the mayor’s seat, are up for grabs in a city that 45,000 people call home.

The biggest issues among the candidates are density and single-family home zoning, as encapsulated in 3A, the ballot measure.

Driscoll, during his campaign, criticized “density” in single-family home neighborhoods; Schlachter supported it.

At-large

Littleton voters appeared to be returning appointed incumbent Joel Zink over challenger David Carlton to Littleton’s at-large city council seat, the early returns showed.

Zink, who was appointed to the seat, led Carlton, a financial expert, by 12 points points, 56% to 44%.

Here are the the results of other races in Littleton:

District 1: Darren Lemorande (36%), Merrill Stillwell (64%)

District 3: Amanda Henderson (57%), Curt Samuelson (43%)

CENTENNIAL CITY COUNCIL

Centennial voters are poised to pick Councilmember Cristine Sweetland over Councilmember Donald Sheehan and Walter (Bennett) Rutledge for the mayor’s seat, the initial tally showed.

Sweetland led Sheehan, in second place, by 15 points, 55.66% to 50.64%, with 27.31% of Arapahoe County voters reporting, according to the unofficial results.

Eleven Centennial City Council campaigns this year are vying for five seats in Tuesday’s election. Centennial’s council is composed of nine seats, with each four districts represented by two councilmembers.

In their campaigns, Sweetland raised $47,550.28, while Sheehan took in $66,195. Rutledge raised $524. The candidates focused on housing, business growth and affordability.

Here are the results of other races in Centennial as of 7 p.m.

District 1: Robyn Carnes (45.86%), Cindy Sandhu (54.14%)

District 2: Ashish Vaidya (51.38%), Carrie Penaloza (48.62%)

District 3: Ryan Dwiggins (60.67%), Patty McKernan (39.33%)

District 4: Durrell Middleton (51.03%), Jeffrey Gilliam (48.97%)

Noah Festenstein

Reporter

