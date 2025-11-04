NEWSLETTERS
South Metro Fire District wins tax increase

By 11/04/2025 | updated 55 minutes ago
FILE PHOTO: Courtesy photo, South Metro Fire.

Voters in one of the biggest fire districts in the metro Denver area, South Metro Fire Rescue, appear to be willing to increase their taxes to shore up district resources.

Voters in cities like Parker, Lone Tree, Centennial, Littleton and Greenwood Village voted 55.61% to approve Ballot Issue 7A, which would increase taxes by $50 million annually starting Jan. 1, according to unofficial results

District officials told voters the money would be used for maintaining firefighter and paramedic staffing levels, improving worn down facilities, and implementing wellness programs.

The district is “an Internationally Accredited, ISO Class 1 Fire Rescue Protection District serving an area of approximately 300 square miles in south metro Denver,” according to its Facebook page. It serves about 570,000 residents.

South Metro, and other rural departments, are hurting because of decreased property taxes and increased demand for services, according to the  Colorado State Fire Chiefs.

“The number of emergency incidents and demand for SMFR’s services have increased by 25% since 2019, the majority being emergency medical services incidents,” according to a resolution by the district, also noting increasing costs of fire engines and medical supplies.

“We are 81% funded by property tax, so the effect of that legislation had a significant impact on our resources, and what we believe are our resources to serve the community going forward,” SMFR board chair Jim Albee told Denver7.

The district’s current property tax rate is 9.25 mills and has not changed since 2004.

 

Avatar photo
Dennis Huspeni

Reporter

