Incumbents lead in Adams County races

Northglenn voters are poised to return current councilmembers over their challengers, with the early count showing incumbents Rich Kondo and Jody Roper leading their races.

In Ward I, incumbent Nicholas Walker fell behind Madison Leighty by 4 points, 48% to 52%.

In Ward II, Joshua Sievers runs uncontested with 820 votes in his favor.

In Ward III, Kondo is ahead by 32 points, with 55% over candidates Mark Bromley, with 23% and Ryan Easterling-Babin, with 22%.

In Ward IV, Roper led Ann Nevares by 30 points, 65% to 35%.

Four Northglenn City Council seats are up for grabs in Wards I, II, III and IV. The council has nine members, including the mayor. Two council members are elected from each of the city’s four wards, while the mayor is elected at-large by the general public.

The 7.5-square-mile Northglenn, about 15 minutes from downtown Denver, has just under 39,000 residents and 1,000 businesses located in Weld and Adams counties.

COMMERCE CITY COUNCIL

Commerce City voters are poised to elect Jose Guardiola, Joanna Sandoval, Stefanie Trujillo and Lori Young.

In Ward I, Guardiola led Lucy Molina and Alexander Jacobson by 17 points, 45% to 28% and 27%.

In Ward III, Sandoval was ahead of incumbent Renee Chacon and Jacob Wilson by 10 points, 42% to 32% and 27%.

At-large candidates Young and Trujillo led with 20% and 22% over Ryan Keefer, with 18.2%, Jennifer Allen-Thomas, with 13%, incumbent Kristi Douglas, with 12%, Alejandro De Leon, with 8%, and Michelle Deon Lee, with 7%.

Commerce City’s City Council has nine members who set annual goals and enact ordinances. The council has four members up for election in November, including Ward I, Ward III and two at-large seats.

The city has more than 60,000 residents and faces challenges in affordable housing, crime rates and responsible growth.

THORNTON CITY COUNCIL

Early numbers show Thornton voters potentially electing incumbent Cherish Salazar, John Alge, Devin Byrd and Drew Morris to the City Council.

The Ward I race is uncontested for incumbent Cherish Salazar, who has gotten 1,854 votes.

In Ward II, Alge led Eric Montoya and Rebecca Berner by 16 points, 47% to 31%. Berner trailed with 23%.

In Ward III, Byrd led Sam Nizam and Mark Gormley by 1 point, 38% to 37% and 26%.

In Ward IV, Drew Morris barely led Jason Anaya-Ledeboer by less than one point, 42.8% to 42.5%. Amanda Pedrianes trailed with 14.6%.

The Thornton City Council consists of a mayor and eight councilmembers, two elected from each of the city’s four wards. One candidate per ward is up for election in November.

Thornton is Colorado’s sixth largest city, home to almost 150,000 residents, and is growing quickly, according to the city’s website. It faces challenges in affordable housing and rising crime rates.