NEWSLETTERS
SUBSCRIBE
Colorado Politics

Print Edition

Log in
My Account
Log in
Subscribe
My Account
Log in

Colorado joins lawsuit against U.S. Dept. of Education over student loan forgiveness

By 11/03/2025 | updated 4 hours ago
(AP Photo/Jessica Hill, File)

Colorado has joined 21 states in a lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Education over placing restrictions on a student loan forgiveness program for public service employees.

It’s the latest lawsuit filed by Attorney General Phil Weiser, who is running for governor, against the Trump administration. He has so far pursued more than 40 lawsuits since January.

According to the lawsuit, a new federal rule deems certain state and local governments and nonprofit organizations ineligible for the Public Service Loan Forgiveness Program (PSLF) if they are found to have engaged in “activities or actions” that are “disfavored” by the Trump Administration, such as providing services for transgender children and promoting diversity, equity, and inclusion.

The program allows public service workers to have the remainder of their federal student loan debt forgiven after 10 years on the job and consistent payments toward the debt. Since its establishment in 2007, the program has forgiven the debt of over one million public service employees.

In their lawsuit, the attorneys general argued that the new rule is illegal as it targets and punishes certain states and organizations the administration doesn’t agree with.

“Public service loan repayment is a legal requirement and a promise to those entering into public service,” Weiser said. “To undermine access to this promise and punish certain public servants is appalling and illegal. We won’t stand for this administration’s bullying tactics and playing political games with public servants’ financial security.”

The attorneys general are asking the court to declare the rule unlawful and bar the Department of Education from enforcing or implementing it.

Avatar photo
Marissa Ventrelli

Reporter

PREV

PREVIOUS

Appeals judge asks Colorado Supreme Court to clarify process for returning seized property to defendants

A member of Colorado’s second-highest court asked the state Supreme Court on Thursday to address the consequences of its 2022 decision outlining how convicted defendants are supposed to seek the return of property seized by law enforcement. In Woo v. El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, the justices concluded that defendants cannot bring a separate civil […]

NEXT

NEXT UP

Rep. Kyle Brown to replace Shannon Bird on Colorado's Joint Budget Committee

Colorado House Speaker Julie McCluskie appointed Rep. Kyle Brown to the legislature’s Joint Budget Committee. Brown, a Louisville Democrat, was chosen to replace Rep. Shannon Bird, D-Westminster, who announced on Friday that she would be stepping down from the committee effective immediately, House Democrats announced Monday. Bird is running in the Democratic primary for the […]
Welcome Back.

Streak: 9 days i

Stories you've missed since your last login:

Stories you've saved for later:

Recommended stories based on your interests:

Edit my interests