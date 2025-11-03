NEWSLETTERS
SUBSCRIBE
Colorado Politics

Print Edition

Log in
My Account
Log in
Subscribe
My Account
Log in

Rep. Kyle Brown to replace Shannon Bird on Colorado’s Joint Budget Committee

By 11/03/2025 | updated 3 hours ago
Co District 12 Rep. Kyle Brown, D, applauds at the start of the special session in the House of Representatives on Thursday, Aug. 21, 2025. (Stephen Swofford, Denver Gazette)

Colorado House Speaker Julie McCluskie appointed Rep. Kyle Brown to the legislature’s Joint Budget Committee.

Brown, a Louisville Democrat, was chosen to replace Rep. Shannon Bird, D-Westminster, who announced on Friday that she would be stepping down from the committee effective immediately, House Democrats announced Monday.

Bird is running in the Democratic primary for the 8th Congressional District for the chance to face U.S. Rep. Gabe Evans, a Republican.

“Representative Bird is an exemplary leader who has focused her work on making life in Colorado more affordable,” said McCluskie. “I’d like to thank her for her commitment to Coloradans and her dedicated service on the JBC, where she boosted investments in higher education, health care and public safety.”

Shannon Bird

A Louisville native, Brown has served in the legislature since 2023. Prior to that, he served on the Louisville City Council. As a former deputy commissioner of the Colorado Division of Insurance, he has worked on health financing policy.

“I’m honored to begin serving on the Joint Budget Committee and working alongside my colleagues to protect education funding and the core services hardworking people rely on,” said Brown. “From improving Colorado’s reinsurance program and expanding health care access, to lowering the cost of prescription drugs, my focus has always been saving you money on health care. We will have a difficult budget year ahead as we deal with the fallout of H.R.1, but I am prepared to do the work and defend our most vulnerable communities.” 

Democrats have routinely blamed the congressional budget for Colorado’s fiscal woes, while Republicans have countered that the state’s budgetary problems preceded the adoption of the federal budget and that the party in charge has overspent for years.

McCluskie also appointed Rep. Lindsay Gilchrist, D-Denver, to take over Brown’s role as the chair of the House Health and Human Services Committee. Prior to being elected to the legislature in 2024, Gilchrist spent time as an advisor for the Congressional Subcommittee on Africa and Global Health.

Avatar photo
Marissa Ventrelli

Reporter

PREV

PREVIOUS

Colorado joins lawsuit against U.S. Dept. of Education over student loan forgiveness

Colorado has joined 21 states in a lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Education over placing restrictions on a student loan forgiveness program for public service employees. It’s the latest lawsuit filed by Attorney General Phil Weiser, who is running for governor, against the Trump administration. He has so far pursued more than 40 lawsuits […]

NEXT

NEXT UP

Appeals court reverses murder conviction after Denver judge violated public trial right

Colorado’s second-highest court reversed a defendant’s murder conviction on Thursday because a Denver judge violated his constitutional right to a public trial. Due to an unusually large jury pool at Edward R. Sandoval’s 2022 trial, Chief Judge Christopher J. Baumann did not allow observers to be present in his courtroom during jury selection. Although the […]
Welcome Back.

Streak: 9 days i

Stories you've missed since your last login:

Stories you've saved for later:

Recommended stories based on your interests:

Edit my interests