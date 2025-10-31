Gov. Polis proposes privatizing Pinnacol Assurance to address state budget deficit in 2026-27 budget

Gov. Jared Polis is hoping for a windfall from the privatization of Pinnacol Assurance to cover some of the anticipated deficits in the state’s 2026-27 operating budget.

In a briefing with Republican legislative leaders Friday morning, the governor said that privatizing Pinnacol, the insurer of “last resort” in workers’ compensation, should raise between $300 million and $500 million.

Polis said that would cover one-time expenses, such as the $193 million senior homestead exemption and controlled maintenance.

The governor, however, said that if Pinnacol were sold to the highest bidder, that could bring in as much as $800 million. He said he isn’t opposed to the idea, although he doesn’t intend to advocate for it. But the governor also said he did not think the legislature would go for a straight-up sale.

In response to questions on Pinnacol from Senate Minority Leader Cleave Simpson, R-Alamosa; and Assistant Minority Leader Lisa Frizell, R-Castle Rock, Polis said the details on privatization are “settling in.”

Under privatization, Pinnacol could remain as the insurer of last resort if it bid on it with the state, and he expects it would do that.

Pinnacol has sought privatization several times over the past 15 years, most recently in the 2025 session, but the deal never made it to the finish line.

The other big issue in the 2026-27 budget: Medicaid, which Polis said he would be “reining in.”

Over the past decade, Medicaid costs have gobbled up an increasing share of the general fund. That’s been an annual average of 8.8%, double the TABOR cap’s growth rate. That’s the amount of general fund lawmakers have each year to cover year-over-year increases in costs for existing and new programs.

Had Medicaid increased at the same rate as TABOR cap growth, Polis said, there would be almost $2 billion more in the general fund available for roads and highways, education, transit, and public safety.

If recent growth trends for Medicaid, K-12 education and higher education continue at the same rate for the next 15 years, those three areas would almost completely crowd out all other general fund spending.

Medicaid, which is under the Department of Health Care Policy and Financing, is now the most considerable portion of the general fund budget. K-12 education is second, followed by corrections.

Every other department, including public safety and human services, would have to be cut in half, according to the presentation.

The 2026-27 budget proposal proposes investing $197.7 million in general fund dollars, or about 5.6%, in the Medicaid program. The projected growth was at 11.9%, or $631.4 million.

While the increase won’t be as significant, “more work will need to be done to slow expenditure growth and preserve key services, including factoring in the impacts of H.R. 1,” according to the presentation.

The governor’s office has also brought in a national expert to review Medicaid trends, Polis noted.

What won’t change is the number of people covered under the program, although the governor indicated that what services are covered is up for discussion.

The 2026-27 budget also plans to cap the general fund reserve at 13%, down from its required 15%. The reserve will go back to 15% when funds are available.

For K-12 education, the budget proposal shows an increase of $276 million and continues the commitment to implement the new school finance formula, now going into year two.

Almost every executive department, except for HCPF, will see reductions in general fund operating budgets. A chart shows a $25 million reduction, with the Department of Local Affairs taking the biggest hit, at $11 million.

Polis said there will be reductions in the state workforce, although most appear to be through vacancy savings rather than layoffs.

The general fund reductions do not include total compensation (salary and hourly wage increases) or other standard policies, such as benefits for state employees.

The chart shows budget increases for several agencies, including the Departments of Corrections and Revenue, with the largest at $10.8 million for the Department of Public Safety.

This is a developing story and will be updated. updated.